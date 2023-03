A Kentland man is dead after he tried to stop his malfunctioning van from rolling backward into the street.

A statement from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Williams, 59, pulled his van into the driveway at the intersection of CR 1300S and CR 150W and went to secure the gate.

His car malfunctioned and began rolling back, and it appeared that “Williams had gone to the rear of the vehicle in an attempt to stop it from rolling into the road.”

Williams was pinned underneath his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Personnel from Newton County 911, EMS and coroner's office, Kentland Fire, Indiana State Police and CR Repair assisted at the scene, the release said.

