Key figures granted immunity to testify in former Portage mayor's bribery trial

HAMMOND — A federal judge Monday cleared the way for testimony this time around from two key figures in the second, ongoing bribery trial of former Portage Mayor James Snyder.

Robert and Stephen Buha, who gave Snyder the $13,000 in question while they owned Great Lakes Peterbilt, will be able to testify without any fear of the information being used against them in a criminal case.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly granted the government's request for immunity without objection from the defense.

The immunity is good as long as the Buhas don't commit perjury, give false statements or fail otherwise to comply with the order, Kennelly said. It is unclear when the Buhas will be called to testify.

The ruling came as the second week gets underway in the Snyder trial.

The Buhas did not testify when Snyder was first tried on the charge two years ago. They opted to invoke their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and Snyder's legal defense team later claimed the Buhas were threatened by prosecutors.

The defense claimed prosecutorial misconduct and said Snyder's rights were violated "by discontinuing the Buhas' immunity and coercing the Buhas into silence, which excluded testimony and evidence exonerating Mr. Snyder."