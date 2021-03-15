Key figures granted immunity to testify in former Portage mayor's bribery trial

HAMMOND — A federal judge Monday cleared the way for testimony this time around from two key figures in the second, ongoing bribery trial of former Portage Mayor James Snyder.
Robert and Stephen Buha, who gave Snyder the $13,000 in question while they owned Great Lakes Peterbilt, will be able to testify without any fear of the information being used against them in a criminal case.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly granted the government's request for immunity without objection from the defense.
The immunity is good as long as the Buhas don't commit perjury, give false statements or fail otherwise to comply with the order, Kennelly said. It is unclear when the Buhas will be called to testify.
The ruling came as the second week gets underway in the Snyder trial.
The Buhas did not testify when Snyder was first tried on the charge two years ago. They opted to invoke their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and Snyder's legal defense team later claimed the Buhas were threatened by prosecutors.
The defense claimed prosecutorial misconduct and said Snyder's rights were violated "by discontinuing the Buhas' immunity and coercing the Buhas into silence, which excluded testimony and evidence exonerating Mr. Snyder."
Snyder has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge he solicited and accepted the $13,000 in question to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks for the city in 2013 from the politically connected business.
Snyder, a Republican, was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations. The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019, and a former judge in the case decided Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
Snyder is awaiting sentencing on the tax violations.
Earlier in the day Monday, a former fiscal officer at Great Lakes Peterbilt testified that the purchase of the five trucks in question did little to help the financial challenges faced at the time by the company.
“I didn’t know the specifics of what the consultation was about,” Brett Searle said of the payment made to Snyder.
Before jurors were brought into the courtroom Monday morning, attorneys discussed claims that Snyder had accepted the money in return for providing health insurance advice to the trucking firm.
But Searle later agreed with prosecutors that a mayor like Snyder, who was not an attorney, would have more of an “inside track” on truck sales than on insurance advice.
Also testifying Monday was Scott McIntrye, who had worked as a general sales manager at Great Lakes at the time of the truck sales in question.
He said the company was trying to make inroads at the time into local municipalities, who tend to hold on to vehicles for long periods, which leads to more lucrative parts and services business.