Key witness in murder case gets 30 days in jail for comtempt of court

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge ordered a witness in a murder case to spend 30 days in the Lake County Jail for failing to comply with court orders.
Dezman C. Dukes, 20, was a key witness in a case against a Gary man charged with killing a 17-year-old boy in 2019 while attempting to rob the boy of an Xbox.
Dukes and Garry L. Higgins IV, 19, of Gary, initially were charged in the June 12, 2019, shooting death of 17-year-old Johnny Peluyera in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary.
The charges against Dukes were rejected in 2019 for lack of probable cause, and prosecutors later withdrew them. Dukes initially cooperated with the state, but he failed to comply with court orders to appear for a deposition in May and a hearing in July.
Lake County prosecutors also charged Dukes this month in connection with a June 9, 2019, robbery of a Domino's Pizza delivery driver in the 5000 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary. He's pleaded not guilty in that case.
Dukes was arrested July 19 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, attorneys said.
Dukes' attorney, John Cantrell, said Dukes was not aware he had been ordered to appear in Higgins' case, because he was kicked out of his family home in September and was estranged from family members because of an alleged domestic battery.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said an investigator from his office delivered a subpoena to Dukes' family home and recognized Dukes, even though he refused to identify himself.
Cantrell said the investigator could have mistaken Dukes' siblings for Dukes, because they're close in age and closely resemble each other. He said Dukes has been staying with a friend and will comply with the court's orders moving forward.
Judge Natalie Bokota said she believed Cantrell's argument was sincere, but no evidence that Dukes closely resembles any of his siblings was presented.
She ordered Dukes to spend 30 days in jail for indirect contempt of court and gave him credit for 12 days already served.
Grindlay said Dukes' lack of cooperation was a key factor in the state's decision to offer Higgins a plea agreement, he said.
Higgins pleaded guilty July 14 to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony. If Bokota accepts his plea agreement, he could face 10 to 30 years in prison.