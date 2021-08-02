Key witness in murder case gets 30 days in jail for comtempt of court

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge ordered a witness in a murder case to spend 30 days in the Lake County Jail for failing to comply with court orders.

Dezman C. Dukes, 20, was a key witness in a case against a Gary man charged with killing a 17-year-old boy in 2019 while attempting to rob the boy of an Xbox.

Dukes and Garry L. Higgins IV, 19, of Gary, initially were charged in the June 12, 2019, shooting death of 17-year-old Johnny Peluyera in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary.

The charges against Dukes were rejected in 2019 for lack of probable cause, and prosecutors later withdrew them. Dukes initially cooperated with the state, but he failed to comply with court orders to appear for a deposition in May and a hearing in July.

Lake County prosecutors also charged Dukes this month in connection with a June 9, 2019, robbery of a Domino's Pizza delivery driver in the 5000 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary. He's pleaded not guilty in that case.

Dukes was arrested July 19 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, attorneys said.