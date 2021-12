Kidnapping call sparks high-speed chase on I-65, police say

CROWN POINT — A report of a kidnapping sparked a police chase through Lake County on Tuesday evening.

Police were called at 7:52 p.m. for a kidnapping in progress, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. A mother called 911 stating her daughter was being held and transported against her will, he said.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over on Interstate 65 at the southbound 246 mile marker. The vehicle refused to stop and led chase south, eventually exiting at the 240 mile marker Lowell exit.

The vehicle then re-entered I-65 heading north and continued to flee, at times reaching speeds more than 100 mph, Rot said.

Police stopped the vehicle using tire deflation devices at the 255 mile marker on I-65 near 61st Avenue in Hobart.

The driver, a male, was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending. The female passenger was not injured and was in the care of police.

The Crown Point Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Department and Aviation Unit assisted Indiana State Police. The incident remains under investigation.

