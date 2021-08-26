Killer gets 'time served' for Munster homicide, faces charges in another violent attack

Stokes subsequently was charged in July 2020 in an alleged violent attack on a man over money and a pursuit in which Stokes is accused of pointing an assault-style rifle at police. He's pleaded not guilty in both cases and is being held on a combined bond of $200,000 surety or $20,000 cash.

Stokes and three other people are accused of beating a man and tying him up with duct tape May 26, 2020, because they suspected the man of stealing money.

The man told police Stokes and his co-defendants duct-taped his arms, legs and mouth and forced him to sit under a table at a home in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Gary.

At one point, Stokes pointed a rifle at the man's head, then put a bag over the man's head while talking about how easy it would be to shoot the man, court records allege.

Stokes and his co-defendants went through the man's pockets and took $50 and his cellphone, court documents state.

They also went to the man's house and took another $200 and a 9 mm pistol from his bedroom, then released the man and threatened to kill his relative and shoot up his house if he went to police, records allege.