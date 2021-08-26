Killer gets 'time served' for Munster homicide, faces charges in another violent attack

CROWN POINT — A defendant who eviscerated a Munster man 14 years ago with a shotgun blast to the abdomen put the homicide case behind him Thursday, but remained in jail while awaiting trial in two new cases.
John J. Stokes, 36, was sentenced in 2010 to 50 years in prison for killing Wayne Smith, 25, on June 5, 2007, at Smith's home in the 7600 block of Manor Avenue in Munster.
In November 2019, the court granted Stokes' petition for post-conviction relief because a judge did not advise him during a plea hearing in March 2010 of his privilege against self-incrimination. The ruling meant Stokes was entitled to a new trial.
Stokes pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to voluntary manslaughter, a class B felony. In his plea agreement, he admitted he shot Smith during a heated argument over drugs and money taken from the residence.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced Stokes on Thursday to an agreed term of 19 1/2 years in prison.
Stokes already had completed the sentence, because he served nearly 10 years in prison from April 2010 to January 2020 and received credit for good time. In 2010, defendants convicted of a class B felony were required to serve 50% of their sentences.
Lake County prosecutors agreed to Stokes' release from jail in January 2020 in the homicide case to avoid any issues under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring defendants to trial within a certain time frame while holding them in custody.
Stokes subsequently was charged in July 2020 in an alleged violent attack on a man over money and a pursuit in which Stokes is accused of pointing an assault-style rifle at police. He's pleaded not guilty in both cases and is being held on a combined bond of $200,000 surety or $20,000 cash.
Stokes and three other people are accused of beating a man and tying him up with duct tape May 26, 2020, because they suspected the man of stealing money.
The man told police Stokes and his co-defendants duct-taped his arms, legs and mouth and forced him to sit under a table at a home in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Gary.
At one point, Stokes pointed a rifle at the man's head, then put a bag over the man's head while talking about how easy it would be to shoot the man, court records allege.
Stokes and his co-defendants went through the man's pockets and took $50 and his cellphone, court documents state.
They also went to the man's house and took another $200 and a 9 mm pistol from his bedroom, then released the man and threatened to kill his relative and shoot up his house if he went to police, records allege.
On June 29, 2020, Stokes led Lake County sheriff's police on a high-speed chase about 3:45 p.m. that ended in a four-car crash near West 25th Avenue and Harrison Street in Gary, according to court records.
Before Stokes fled a traffic stop near West 39th Avenue and Madison Street, a sheriff's officer overheard Stokes make a cellphone call in which he blamed someone else for "getting him sent back to prison," court records state.
The driver's side of the vehicle Stokes was driving was pinned against another vehicle in the crash, so Stokes climbed out a window over the wreckage and attempted to flee on foot while carrying an assault-style rifle, records state.
When Stokes appeared to point the rifle at police, an officer drew his own gun and pointed it at Stokes, records allege.
Stokes slipped, causing him to fall and drop the assault rifle. He attempted to continue running, but fell violently as a result of a ruptured Achilles tendon, documents state.
Police recovered a loaded black and silver pistol, with a full magazine and a bullet in the chamber, a box of ammunition and an extra magazine from the SUV Stokes had been driving, records state.
Stokes has a previous conviction in U.S. District Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm, records state.