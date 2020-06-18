Killer of radio personality, daughter gets 30-year sentence

Defense attorney Nicholas Adam Barnes said Lohnes was raised in a violent household. His mother was alcoholic and his father was abusive to her and to Lohnes as a child, Barnes said.

Lohnes, who married three times and was shot and wounded by one of his ex-wives’ family members, was addicted to alcohol and cocaine, according to information in the trial.

Court-appointed psychiatric experts described him as severely and chronically mentally ill from childhood and said he experienced personality disorders and impulsive behavior.

The judge said Lohnes had a history of 17 felony convictions and was institutionalized numerous times for emotional disorders.

“No wonder we find ourselves here,” Barnes told the court.

Deputy Prosecutor Bernard John Johnsen read to the court a victim impact statement from one of Velia Taneff’s daughters, Dorie Bourthwick, who called her mother a doting mother and a fearless advocate for the less fortunate.

Velia Taneff was a former radio talk show host and well known in local politics. She had served on several Lake County government advisory boards. She previously ran unsuccessfully for Lake County commissioner and for the Calumet Township board.