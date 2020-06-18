Killer of radio personality, daughter gets 30-year sentence

CROWN POINT — The man who killed radio personality Velia Taneff and her daughter is going to prison after four years of court proceedings.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel L. Cappas imposed a 30-year sentence Thursday morning on James A. Lohnes, 49, of Crown Point.
Lohnes pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, in January 2020 to auto theft and voluntary manslaughter in the strangulation deaths of 86-year-old Velia "Val" Taneff, 86, and her 63-year-old daughter, Lana Taneff. They were found dead Jan. 17, 2016, at Velia Taneff's property in the 2300 block of West 44th Avenue in Calumet Township.
Lohnes was arrested about a week later in Ohio, after an officer stopped him for speeding in Taneff's missing Cadillac.
“This was a horrible situation. Two well-respected women died, both strangled, literally at your hands,” Cappas said.
Lohnes had worked on and off as a handyman for the Taneffs.
Lohnes admitted in January he killed them and stole Taneff’s car during a period of mental illness. He was being treated for mental illness at the time, but he was refusing to take his medicine.
The judge and lawyers for the defense and prosecution described Lohnes as a violent, unstable and vicious man.
Defense attorney Nicholas Adam Barnes said Lohnes was raised in a violent household. His mother was alcoholic and his father was abusive to her and to Lohnes as a child, Barnes said.
Lohnes, who married three times and was shot and wounded by one of his ex-wives’ family members, was addicted to alcohol and cocaine, according to information in the trial.
Court-appointed psychiatric experts described him as severely and chronically mentally ill from childhood and said he experienced personality disorders and impulsive behavior.
The judge said Lohnes had a history of 17 felony convictions and was institutionalized numerous times for emotional disorders.
“No wonder we find ourselves here,” Barnes told the court.
Deputy Prosecutor Bernard John Johnsen read to the court a victim impact statement from one of Velia Taneff’s daughters, Dorie Bourthwick, who called her mother a doting mother and a fearless advocate for the less fortunate.
Velia Taneff was a former radio talk show host and well known in local politics. She had served on several Lake County government advisory boards. She previously ran unsuccessfully for Lake County commissioner and for the Calumet Township board.
Bourthwick called Lohnes a coward who killed two elderly women and denounced his “spineless efforts” to delay his conviction over the past four years.
Although Lohnes' capture was quick, his bizarre behavior caused the case to drag on for years.
He fought with his court-appointed lawyers, and he frequently acted as his own attorney to sue them over defense strategies, sue the sheriff over his treatment in the Lake County Jail and even a federal court magistrate over how his self-generated litigation was processed.
At other times he appeared uncommunicative, refusing to answer questions posed to him by judicial officials.
The judge found Lohnes mentally incompetent to stand trial in 2017 and sent him to a state mental facility, which treated him and declared him competent in early 2018.
Cappas ordered Lohnes again be evaluated for competency last year at the request from his attorneys, but he was determined by court-appointed psychiatric experts last summer to be competent.
Barnes said Lohnes' guilty plea saved Indiana taxpayers the immense cost of having to try the case before a jury.
Woman sold counterfeit wrinkle-treatment products, indictment alleges
HAMMOND — An indictment filed Wednesday alleges a Merrillville woman earned more than $260,000 in a scheme to sell counterfeit medical devices used to help fill facial wrinkles.
Dina Al-Sbeihi, 36, is accused of importing counterfeit Juvederm and Restalyne products from foreign manufacturers in China and elsewhere and packaging and branding them to like authentic brand-name products.
Juvederm and Restalyne are prescription dermal fillers that are injected into the skin and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Foreign-made dermal fillers have not been approved by the FDA, and the safety and efficacy of the products is unknown, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Al-Sbeihi sold the counterfeit products through her retail company The Beauty Pharmacy from July 2015 to August 2019, earning more than $260,000 by shipping them through the U.S. mail to customers in the United States, court records allege.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said in a release that consumers have a right not to be misled in the manner alleged in the case.
"The importing of counterfeit medical devices and selling them as legitimate creates a great concern for the public purchasing these counterfeit products," Kirsch said.
Lynda M. Burdelik, special agent in charge at the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations in Chicago, vowed to prosecute those who attempt to subvert FDA requirements.
"Distributing medical devices of unknown origin and components instead of FDA-approved devices places the U.S. public health at risk," Burdelik said.
Online court records did not yet list an arraignment date for Al-Sbeihi, who is facing three counts of mail fraud.
The case was investigated by the FDA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
