Knife-wielding man asking to be shot taken into custody during Region domestic dispute call, cops say

CEDAR LAKE — A knife-wielding man who asked police to shoot him was taken into custody early Tuesday on allegations of threatening and battering a woman and resisting law enforcement, according to Cedar Lake Police Chief William Fisher.

The accused, identified as William Moore, was treated for pepper spray and then taken to the Lake County Jail, police said.

Police said they were called out around 12:30 a.m. to the 9000 West block of 133rd Place for a report of a domestic disturbance.

A neighbor reportedly told officers Moore, who lives in the area, had thrown a brick through his window. The witness said a female neighbor had been pounding on his door seeking help.

Police found the female with bruising under her eye, blood on her shirt and cuts on both her arms, Fisher said.

After treating the woman and being unable to find Moore, officials left the scene only to be notified a half hour later from the woman that Moore had called and said he was on his way back.

"Mr. Moore told victim that he was carrying a knife and would hurt police officers and himself if they tried to arrest him," Fisher said.

Officers, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff's Department and night vision gear, surrounded the area, the chief said. One of the officers then noticed the smell of a burning cigarette and found Moore lying in a wooded area by nearby railroad tracks.

"Upon approaching Mr. Moore, officers observed him waving a knife in the air," Fisher said. "Mr. Moore continued to wave the knife in the air, telling officers to shoot him."

When police ordered him to drop the knife, Moore reportedly again said, "Shoot me."

Moore then fled towards the railroad tracks and officers used a stun gun, which caused him to drop the knife, but officers did not see where it landed, Fisher said.

Moore continued to fight officers, who used pepper spray to take him into custody, according to the chief.

