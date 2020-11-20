Knife-wielding man stares down cop's gun, faces multiple charges, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Hobart man, who held up a knife for a few moments to a police officer with a gun drawn, faces multiple charges after causing a stir at a local bar and later at Porter County Jail, police said.

Thomas Allendorf, 46, is charged with felony intimidation and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and public intoxication, according to court records.

Officer Alistair Dowds said he responded at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an intoxicated man walking around and waiving a knife in the parking lot at Moods Pub & Sports Bar at 2548 Portage Mall, according to the incident report.

When he arrived and called out to the man, later identified as Allendorf, Allendorf raised his right hand toward the officer and an open folding knife was seen, police said. The officer, who was in a fully marked police car and 6 to 10 feet away, said he reversed his vehicle to a safer distance, exited and ordered Allendorf at gunpoint to drop the knife.

"After a few moments he dropped the knife and appeared to fall to the ground in an uncontrolled fashion," police said.