Knife-wielding man stares down cop's gun, faces multiple charges, Portage police say
Knife-wielding man stares down cop's gun, faces multiple charges, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Hobart man, who held up a knife for a few moments to a police officer with a gun drawn, faces multiple charges after causing a stir at a local bar and later at Porter County Jail, police said.

Thomas Allendorf, 46, is charged with felony intimidation and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and public intoxication, according to court records.

Officer Alistair Dowds said he responded at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an intoxicated man walking around and waiving a knife in the parking lot at Moods Pub & Sports Bar at 2548 Portage Mall, according to the incident report.

When he arrived and called out to the man, later identified as Allendorf, Allendorf raised his right hand toward the officer and an open folding knife was seen, police said. The officer, who was in a fully marked police car and 6 to 10 feet away, said he reversed his vehicle to a safer distance, exited and ordered Allendorf at gunpoint to drop the knife.

"After a few moments he dropped the knife and appeared to fall to the ground in an uncontrolled fashion," police said.

A bouncer at the bar reportedly told police he escorted Allendorf out of the business after he was seen "grabbing up on people." Once outside, Allendorf allegedly struck the bouncer in the face and was locked out until police arrived.

The officer who took Allendorf to Porter County Jail reported that Allendorf made several threatening and derogatory comments along the way. The behavior continued with staff at the jail, where he threatened he "would find them when he got out."

Allendorf had to be placed in a restraint chair at the jail, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

