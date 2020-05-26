You are the owner of this article.
Knife-wielding man tried to kick in motel room door, police say
 Javier P. Noyola of LaPorte was arrested for intimidation. 

MICHIGAN CITY — A man wielding a large knife with a 12-inch serrated blade tried to kick in a motel room door in the early morning hours on Memorial Day, according to police.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javier P. Noyola, a 34-year-old LaPorte resident, on a preliminary level 5 felony charge of intimidation.

Sheriff's deputies got a call about a disturbance at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at the Dunes Inn located at 3934 North Frontage Road in Michigan City.

When deputies arrived, they found a man matching the description of the suspect later identified as Noyola and took him into custody. Officers found a 12-inch serrated blade during the investigation, police said. 

Noyola was taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where he's being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond.

