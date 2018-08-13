HAMMOND — Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua P. Kolar has been named a new magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court in Hammond.
Kolar will succeed Paul R. Cherry on Jan. 1, 2019, following Cherry’s retirement.
Kolar, 42, was among 43 people who applied for the judgeship. A panel of lawyers and non-lawyers reviewed the applications and recommended five finalists. The judges on the court interviewed the finalists and selected Kolar.
"It's quite an honor," Kolar said.
Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann said Kolar has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for more than 11 years and has practiced both civil and criminal law.
“He has the intellect, demeanor and practicality that will make him an outstanding magistrate judge,” Springmann said.
Kolar was chosen from a group of highly qualified applicants, Springmann said. She commended the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Committee “for doing an outstanding job of screening the applicants.”
The judges of the Northern District of Indiana “look forward to having Joshua P. Kolar as a United States magistrate judge on our court,” she said.
As a federal magistrate, Kolar’s duties will include conducting most preliminary proceedings in criminal cases and presiding over hearings and the trial in civil cases and misdemeanor cases with the consent of all parties. At the request of district judges, magistrate judges also handle pretrial motions and attempts to resolve civil cases short of trial.
Kolar is a graduate of Northwestern University and the Northwestern University School of Law.
He has handled national security, public corruption, fraud, narcotics and tax investigations as an assistant U.S. attorney since 2007.
Kolar has served as an officer in the United States Naval Reserve for almost nine years and holds the rank of lieutenant. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs before moving to Northwest Indiana in 2015.