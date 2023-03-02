HAMMOND — A Kouts woman who operated a health care practice has been found guilty of dodging federal payroll taxes for years.

A jury found Kathy Lynch, 64, who operates Kouts Health Care, guilty Wednesday on nine counts of willful failure to pay payroll taxes withheld from employees to the Internal Revenue Service between June 2013 and September 2015. Each count applies to a quarterly payment Lynch neglected to make, according to an indictment.

Each count has a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment, supervised release up to three years, a maximum fine of $10,000 and a $100 special assessment, according to federal court records. Lynch will be sentenced through a separate order of the court, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. attorney's office.

Lynch was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for failing to pay more than $65,000 in payroll taxes. The indictment says Lynch failed to pay over $500,000 in federal taxes since she opened her practice in 1999, but charges related to the additional funds are not included in the indictment.

The indictment said Lynch used company bank accounts to make tens of thousands of dollars in payments of personal expenditures, "including mortgage and car payments."

Charges were filed against Lynch in June 2015 for a felony count of failure to remit trust fund money, according to court records. This charge relates to an employer's failure to pay state employee taxes. The charges were dropped without prejudice in March 2017, allowing prosecutors to refile charges at a later date.

Lynch has operated Kouts Health Care and its predecessor company, Kouts Family Health Care, since 1999.

Lynch made headlines in 2014, when she was charged with 27 felony counts related to illegally distributing medications to patients. She was found not guilty on 16 of the counts in May 2016. The remaining 11 charges were dismissed.

The federal case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Abizer Zanzi and Kevin Wolff.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Jessica Meadows Wendell Barnes Jr. Darrell Moore Isaac Butler Hunter Heeg Keela Woodrick William Hemig Curtis Adams Daveon Troutman Brooklynn Plunk Nicholas Williams James Mullins Anthony Ortiz Davontay Griffin Joshua Mohamed Corbin Perkins Sonny Taylor Daniel Keeling James Miller III Wilma Rios Jared Higgenbothem Michelle Flores Antonio Avila Christopher Rodriquez Brian Young Jr. Ronnie Gentry Jr. Gregory James Joseph Kaminski