Kozuszek settles wrongful termination suit against Porter County

HAMMOND — A former high-ranking Porter County election official has agreed to dismiss her wrongful termination suit.

Kathryn A. Kozuszek and Porter County elected officials reached an out-of-court settlement earlier this week, according to a new federal court document.

Ivan E. Bodensteiner, an attorney for Kozuszek, declined Tuesday to comment on the terms of their agreement while it is not finalized.

Porter County commissioners, who are part of the settlement for county government, couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment.

Kozuszek had previously demanded to receive a new county government job in voter registration and elections as well as monetary damages for unpaid overtime and to compensate her over her firing.

Kozuszek, wife of Porter County Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Chidester, had served as the Democratic director of the Office of Voter Registration since 2001 and helped manage Porter County elections.

She claims in her suit she was eligible for overtime pay until four years ago when the Porter County Council changed her employment status.

She had a further falling out with other Porter County officials following the 2018 general election.