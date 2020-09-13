Lack of fed trafficking charges does not mean crackdown slowed in Region 'hotbed,' feds say

"Human trafficking affects every demographic; no community is immune. Many of the victims we have encountered locally are minors, immigrants or those suffering from drug addictions. The common characteristic of human trafficking victims is that they are vulnerable."

Region a 'hotbed' for trafficking

Dr. Kalyani Gopal, a clinical psychologist and advocate for trafficking victims based in Munster, attributes the absence of new cases in part to a lack of resources for investigating human trafficking.

"Unfortunately if a county does not have dedicated detectives and FBI directed towards combating human trafficking it is not possible to arrest and then prosecute as many traffickers as we would like to," she said. "So, it's not that Indiana does not have as many cases as elsewhere but that we need to have funded detectives working on these cases."

Gopal describes the Region is a "hotbed" for trafficking due to its easy access to and from Chicago, as well as "sophisticated online mechanisms" they use to lure victims.

But people are also victimized in neighborhoods everywhere, and in plain sight, she added. Some lead otherwise normal lives but don’t report that they're being trafficked, out of fear, the possibility of disbelief or a sense of alienation.