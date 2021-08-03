Lack of fire hydrants caused child's death in mobile home fire, lawsuit alleges

Schuitema is being represented by Dan Calhoun, Ben Murphy and Chris Cooper. Currently, Schuitema is still trying to recover from her injuries. Her attorneys said that some of the injuries she suffered are permanent, causing incurred medical expenses, physical pain, mental pain, disfigurement and an inability to engage in normal activities.

"Further, (Schuitema) suffered emotional distress from the loss of her 2-year-old minor child, Melania Gwinn," the suit states.

Legal representatives said at this time the family does not wish to speak with the media.

The defendant and property owner of Pine Village, formerly known as Ravinia Pines, is named as M.R.R. 2036 South Michigan LLC in the lawsuit. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the lawsuit, Schuitema's attorneys state M.R.R. 2036 South Michigan LLC had contracted with the Town of New Chicago to provide water to the residents of the mobile home park, which included water supply for fire protection.

Due to lack of fire hydrants near the burning mobile home, firefighters were forced to access a fire hydrant outside of Pine Village, the lawsuit alleges.