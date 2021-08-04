Lack of hydrants ongoing issue in mobile home park where toddler died in fire, official says

NEW CHICAGO — A longtime New Chicago official said that the lack of fire hydrants in a mobile home park where a toddler died in a fire has been an ongoing problem.
Alicia Barber, water manager for the Town of New Chicago, said water supply was not an issue that affected firefighters' efforts that tragic day last year, but the lack of fire hydrants on the property was.
The mother of a toddler who died in mobile home fire in Pine Village, formerly known as Ravinia Pines, is suing the property owner, alleging a lack of fire hydrants contributed to her daughter's death and her own injuries.
Melania Gwinn, 2, died after a large fire Aug. 20, 2020, at Pine Village mobile home park in the 500 block of East 37th Avenue in New Chicago. She was identified through DNA, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
"The issue is not that New Chicago has a lack of water supply, we have ample water supply, the issue is a lack of fire hydrants on the property," Barber said.
However, Barber said because the mobile home park is private property, the town is unable to enact or force changes to the property. Barber said the original section of the mobile home park, where the child died in the fire, had zero fire hydrants, causing firefighters to use a hydrant outside of the mobile home park across the street.
"They have been asked multiple times that they need to install fire hydrants because there is no fire protection in much of the property," Barber said.
A year later, the fatal fire has had a lasting effect on the small community.
"It really is horrible," Barber said. "Our fire department is a volunteer fire department and they needed counseling after the fire. Knowing they couldn't save the girl because they couldn't get the fire knocked down. And the mother was airlifted. It's very sad. We've been asked why can't they be made to install more hydrants. I wish I could."
In court documents filed Friday in Lake Superior Court, attorneys representing the girl's mother allege that when firefighters arrived that afternoon, they were unable to provide necessary assistance due to the property owner's failure to provide fire protection.
Gwinn was found in a living room after firefighters knocked down the flames, New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins previously told The Times.
The girl's mother, Stephanie Schuitema, was found unconscious in a back bedroom and flown to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. The blaze destroyed a total of three mobile homes.
Schuitema is being represented by Dan Calhoun, Ben Murphy and Chris Cooper. Currently, Schuitema is still trying to recover from her injuries. Her attorneys said that some of the injuries she suffered are permanent, causing incurred medical expenses, physical pain, mental pain, disfigurement and an inability to engage in normal activities.
The defendant and property owner of Pine Village, formerly known as Ravinia Pines, is named as M.R.R. 2036 South Michigan LLC in the lawsuit. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
In the lawsuit, Schuitema's attorneys state M.R.R. 2036 South Michigan LLC had contracted with the Town of New Chicago to provide water to the residents of the mobile home park, which included water supply for fire protection.
Due to lack of fire hydrants near the burning mobile home, firefighters were forced to access a fire hydrant outside of Pine Village, the lawsuit alleges.
It goes on to argue this caused a delay in firefighters' ability to extinguish the fire and it took longer to make contact with the mother and her young daughter. Schuitema's attorneys said this is a "direct and proximate cause (of the defendant's) negligence."
Schuitema is seeking compensation for her injuries, damages, lawsuit costs and loss of her child and is requesting a jury trial. Her attorneys also stated she is demanding the property owner provide sufficient hydrants in the mobile home park for the safety of the residents.
Barber, who has worked for New Chicago managing the water supply for 15 years, said that the mobile home residents have been calling her department about ongoing issues for years, including water main breaks.
"It is a frustration," Barber said. "They need to put out notices and do boil orders like we do. They need to have the water sampled the day of the break and the following day. I have so many regulations that we must abide by, but they don't have any. ... If residents are paying the property owner a fee, they need to get their money's worth. Their water should be potable and clean and they should have fire protection."