Lack of hydrants ongoing issue in mobile home park where toddler died in fire, official says

"They have been asked multiple times that they need to install fire hydrants because there is no fire protection in much of the property," Barber said.

A year later, the fatal fire has had a lasting effect on the small community.

"It really is horrible," Barber said. "Our fire department is a volunteer fire department and they needed counseling after the fire. Knowing they couldn't save the girl because they couldn't get the fire knocked down. And the mother was airlifted. It's very sad. We've been asked why can't they be made to install more hydrants. I wish I could."

In court documents filed Friday in Lake Superior Court, attorneys representing the girl's mother allege that when firefighters arrived that afternoon, they were unable to provide necessary assistance due to the property owner's failure to provide fire protection.

Gwinn was found in a living room after firefighters knocked down the flames, New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins previously told The Times.

The girl's mother, Stephanie Schuitema, was found unconscious in a back bedroom and flown to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. The blaze destroyed a total of three mobile homes.