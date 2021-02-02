Lake Central 'dismissive' over wrestler abuse allegations, court records claim

VALPARAISO — Lake Central High School took no action when alerted to allegations of abuse by a student-athlete at the hands of a coach, recent legal filings allege.
School officials dispute those contentions.
The claims are contained in legal papers filed by former Lake Central student wrestler Josh Daniels, who now is part of the Chesterton High School wrestling team. Daniels made the claims as part of his case seeking eligibility to continue competing in the state wrestling tournament following his move from Lake Central to Chesterton.
A legal motion alleges Daniels was physically "slammed" by the head wrestling coach and rendered unconscious for 30 to 60 seconds.
According to the legal filings, the mother of a fellow wrestler told an Indiana High School Athletic Association review committee on Jan. 14 she reported the matter to Lake Central Principal Sean Begley in August. At that time, she said she felt the school's response was "very dismissive," the legal filings states.
"I did see Mr. Begley write some notes, but nothing was ever addressed after that," she said, according to court documents.
Begley denied the allegations Tuesday morning, saying the school has the welfare of students and student-athletes as a top priority.
He said he could not comment further because of the personnel issues involved.
The wrestling coach in question, Luke Triveline, said Monday when contacted, "I have not and would not ever put our athletes at risk of injury or keep them from seeking medical attention."
Lake Central Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said Friday the district investigates all allegations thoroughly, but he could not comment on personnel matters.
Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Veracco has not responded to requests for comment.
The accusations came to light Friday when Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer stepped in at the 11th hour to temporarily override the state's determination that Daniels was ineligible to compete last Saturday because his move from Lake Central to Chesterton High School was found to be "for primarily athletic reasons."
Daniels went on to qualify during Saturday's sectionals and is set to compete at the regional level next weekend in Crown Point. Another court hearing on his continued eligibility is scheduled for Friday in Clymer's court.
Daniel's father, Rick Daniels, said he had his son move in with him in Burns Harbor in October and transfer to Chesterton High School because he "lost faith in the ability of the LC (Lake Central) wrestling program and head coach to provide a safe and healthy environment for his son after the knockout incident," court records state.
Josh Daniels testified during an appeal of the state's ruling on his eligibility that when put in the "shark tank" during wrestling practice in November 2019, Triveline, who weighs 50 to 60 pounds more, slammed his head into the ground as part of the practice.
"Did he knock you out cold?" attorneys asked.
"Yes, sir," Josh Daniels said.
Daniels testified he was left dazed and stumbling.
He claims Triveline instructed him not to go to the trainer for medical care and told the other wrestlers not to say anything about the incident, according to court documents. Daniels said the coach also had the wrestlers form a human barrier so he could stumble back to the locker room unnoticed by the trainer.
Daniels also said as part of the appeal that Triveline told him not to go to sleep that night because of fatal problems that could occur if he had a concussion, court records state.
A fellow wrestler from Lake Central testified during the appeal earlier this month that Daniels' claims were true and that he had witnessed the events during the practice in question.
"What happens in the wrestling room stays in the wrestling room," Daniels said of the coach's general philosophy at the time.
Roger Patz, public information officer with St. John police, said Monday morning he found no reports with his department of the incident in question.
Rick Daniels, the wrestler's father, had an "altercation" with the wrestling coach in January 2020, and the school sent him a letter about his inappropriate conduct, according to the state Case Review Panel that upheld the younger Daniels' ineligibility to compete. The father was told he could not coach Lake Central team members and could not address any coach unless it was concerning the "health or safety" of his son.
Crown Point attorney Michael Jasaitis, who represents Josh Daniels in his legal quest to secure athletic eligibility, declined comment Monday.
The same state panel that initially found Daniels ineligible to compete after his move to Chesterton also found that the teen had been "slammed" by the head wrestling coach and rendered unconscious for 30 to 60 seconds, according to the motion filed on behalf of Daniels by Crown Point attorneys Michael Jasaitis and Ryan Deutmeyer.
Daniels had appealed the IHSAA commissioner's ruling of his ineligibility to the IHSAA Review Committee and the state Case Review Panel, as discussed during Friday's hearing. While both bodies upheld the ineligibility, they "concluded that the knockout Incident transpired," according to court records.
Rick Daniels did not find out about the alleged incident until Feb. 15, 2020, according to court records.