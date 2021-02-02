Lake Central 'dismissive' over wrestler abuse allegations, court records claim

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Josh Daniels testified during an appeal of the state's ruling on his eligibility that when put in the "shark tank" during wrestling practice in November 2019, Triveline, who weighs 50 to 60 pounds more, slammed his head into the ground as part of the practice.

"Did he knock you out cold?" attorneys asked.

"Yes, sir," Josh Daniels said.

Daniels testified he was left dazed and stumbling.

He claims Triveline instructed him not to go to the trainer for medical care and told the other wrestlers not to say anything about the incident, according to court documents. Daniels said the coach also had the wrestlers form a human barrier so he could stumble back to the locker room unnoticed by the trainer.

Daniels also said as part of the appeal that Triveline told him not to go to sleep that night because of fatal problems that could occur if he had a concussion, court records state.

A fellow wrestler from Lake Central testified during the appeal earlier this month that Daniels' claims were true and that he had witnessed the events during the practice in question.

"What happens in the wrestling room stays in the wrestling room," Daniels said of the coach's general philosophy at the time.