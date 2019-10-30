Lake Central School Corp. officials are investigating a threat at Lake Central High School.
Parents first raised concerns of a threatening social media post published Wednesday morning.
Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco confirmed a Lake Central school resources officers are investigating the student they believe made the post.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.