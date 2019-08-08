CROWN POINT — Attorneys for Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay have filed a lawsuit accusing an unnamed physician network and two unnamed medical providers of medical malpractice, court records show.
The lawsuit filed July 31 in Lake Superior Court alleges the network and providers began caring for Repay's late wife, Amanda Repay, on Nov. 7, 2016, and "failed to comply with the applicable standards of care."
The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of Mike Repay and his daughter, seeks an unspecified amount of damages for Amanda Repay's death, attorney's fees and other costs.
Mike Repay's attorney, Angela Jones of the Munster-based law firm Smith Sersic, did not return a call seeking comment.
Mike Repay said, "If The Times thinks it's important for the public to hear about this suit, then they can get the information from public sources."
The lawsuit says the unnamed physician network is a nonprofit corporation based in Mishawaka, Indiana, that operates hospitals and other health care facilities in Indiana and Illinois. Both medical providers were acting as agents for the physician network, the lawsuit says.
One of those medical providers was a licensed advanced practice registered nurse. The other was a licensed obstetrics and gynecology specialist.
Repay previously told The Times his wife fought cancer for two years before her death, during which time she gave birth to their daughter in January 2018 and continued to work as a nurse at the cardio thoracic unit at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She also was preparing to become a family nurse practitioner.
At some point, she received treatment for her cancer at the University of Chicago and later went to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for more advanced therapies.
Repay previously said he and Amanda chose not to talk about her cancer before her death in order to marshal their strength.
Amanda was a graduate of Munster High School's class of 2004. She received a bachelor's degree in communication at Purdue University and a bachelor's degree in nursing at Olivet Nazarene.
Repay has been a Lake County commissioner since 2013.