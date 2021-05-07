Lake commissioners rebut sheriff's claims about electronic monitoring contract

According to court records, ICU Monitoring notified the Lake Superior Court on April 26 that Collins violated the terms of his pre-trial release by not returning to Eden House and refusing to call-in as required to report his location.

A warrant for Collins' arrest was issued by the court April 27. He is described by police as a white male who weighs 151 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, and may be hiding out in his hometown of Indianapolis.

Martinez said ICU should have immediately notified his office Collins was at large. The sheriff said the company did not file a police report until April 30, and his detectives did not begin investigating until May 3.

"It's important that the Lake County Sheriff's Department is involved in these instances because, although I never agreed to the contract with ICU, we are still a party to that contract," Martinez said.

Fech insisted that is not the case.

He said the contract with ICU was inked by the commissioners on behalf of the Superior Court judges. While Fech acknowledged the money for the contract comes out of the sheriff's budget, he said the County Council just as easily could pull the money from the judges' budget.