Lake coroner seeks help locating family of deceased man

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office is asking the public to help it find immediate family members or relatives of a recently deceased man tentatively identified as Ivan McKay.

According to the coroner's office, the man is a 59-year-old African American, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm reading "STONEY."

He lived in the 5000 block of Hayes Street in Merrillville and may also have resided in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue in Chicago Heights the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information that can help identify the individual should call the Lake County coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

