 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake coroner seeks help locating family of deceased man
alert urgent

Lake coroner seeks help locating family of deceased man

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.

 The Times, file

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office is asking the public to help it find immediate family members or relatives of a recently deceased man tentatively identified as Ivan McKay.

According to the coroner's office, the man is a 59-year-old African American, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm reading "STONEY."

He lived in the 5000 block of Hayes Street in Merrillville and may also have resided in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue in Chicago Heights the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information that can help identify the individual should call the Lake County coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts