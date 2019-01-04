CROWN POINT —The Lake County Council has reloaded its debate on how strictly to regulate gun target practice in rural south county.
An ordinance the council narrowly passed last month prohibiting target practice outside city and town boundaries within 300 feet of any neighboring residence came under fire from two directions Thursday at the council's January workshop meeting.
Councilwomen Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, and Elsie Franklin, D-Gary, said the ordinance is too weak. They said they will ask the council to expand the exclusion zone from 300 feet to 1,000 feet when they convene Tuesday for their first 2019 meeting.
Newly elected Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, finds the ordinance overly restrictive by requiring gun owners to build a backstop, like an earthen berm, to prevent practice bullets from flying into adjacent neighbor's yards.
"Just because (state law) allows us to regulate it doesn't mean we necessarily should. I have a fundamental disagreement with adding another layer of government. It is too onerous."
Jorgensen said he will ask the council Tuesday to repeal the requirement of a berm.
The council first took this issue up last July when residents of a rural subdivision near Lowell complained irresponsible gun owners were peppering their properties with errant bullets.
Former 7th District Councilman Eldon Strong met with the subdivision residents and local gun owners and proposed the new ordinance as a compromise between gun safety and gun rights. It passed in December by a 4-3 margin over the objections of Cid and Franklin.
Strong, who wasn't at Thursday's workshop, told The Times afterward he heard of the new debate and defends his ordinance.
He said the current 300-foot exclusion zone is the length of a football field and an adequate in addition to the other target practice precautions in the ordinance to ensure safety. He said a 1,000-foot exclusion zone would make private target ranges illegal in all but a few dozen large real estate parcels.
Strong lost to Jorgensen in last year's elections and his term in office expired Monday. Cid is taking advantage of the first council meeting of 2019 to reassert her and Franklin's objections.
Franklin said, "I wish that it was abolished. That area is constantly building. There are more homes, more families and more children, and there are folks wanting to shoot. I have a big problem with that."
Jorgensen said 300 feet is inadequate. "I think it has to be a minimum of 700 feet," he said. He added there already are laws on the books to prosecute anyone whose bullets invade their neighbor's air space.