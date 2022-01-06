Lake Council takes aim at berm requirement for rural target shooters

If the council approves the repeal Tuesday, the ordinance would revert to the berm-less 2009 standard that prohibited target shooting or practice shooting within 200 feet of the property lines of a platted, approved and developed multi-lot subdivision of one acre lots or less.

Jorgensen said any early morning or late night shooting likely would run afoul of the county's noise ordinance, and any shooter firing stray bullets could face charges of criminal recklessness or a similar offense.

"This simplifies issues for the sheriff and for all the constituents down there. I mean, they're just confused as hell," Jorgensen said.

Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, told the council his department has been getting regular berm complaints from south county residents.

At the same time, he said the existing ordinance is "very hard to enforce."

Balbo said going back to the prior standard "creates an opportunity for us to be able to do our job and protect the public."