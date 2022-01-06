Lake Council takes aim at berm requirement for rural target shooters

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council appears poised to scrap a 2018 ordinance aimed at preventing rural residents practicing target shooting from sending stray bullets into their neighbors' homes.
The Democratic-led council signaled during its monthly study session Thursday that it's likely to repeal the hard-won ordinance requiring target shooters fire only into well-constructed berms, ensure no bullet or projectile leaves the shooting range property, practice target shooting only between 10 a.m. and dusk, and not shoot within 300 feet of any residence.
Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said the rules, championed by his 7th District predecessor Eldon Strong, R-Crown Point, are entirely unworkable — particularly the berm requirement.
Jorgensen said south county residents frequently are calling the sheriff's department to report shooting range berms of insufficient size and quality.
But he said the sheriff's department is no position to evaluate each berm in relation to the ordinance.
"It's causing serious problems with enforcement, not to mention the fact that it's unconstitutionally vague and that it didn't go before the planning commission beforehand," Jorgensen said. "It probably should never have been enacted."
If the council approves the repeal Tuesday, the ordinance would revert to the berm-less 2009 standard that prohibited target shooting or practice shooting within 200 feet of the property lines of a platted, approved and developed multi-lot subdivision of one acre lots or less.
Jorgensen said any early morning or late night shooting likely would run afoul of the county's noise ordinance, and any shooter firing stray bullets could face charges of criminal recklessness or a similar offense.
"This simplifies issues for the sheriff and for all the constituents down there. I mean, they're just confused as hell," Jorgensen said.
Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, told the council his department has been getting regular berm complaints from south county residents.
At the same time, he said the existing ordinance is "very hard to enforce."
Balbo said going back to the prior standard "creates an opportunity for us to be able to do our job and protect the public."
Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said if the revised ordinance is adopted he'll encourage the Lake County prosecutor to more aggressively pursue criminal charges against anyone found to be recklessly firing a gun in the county.
The Lake County Board of Commissioners also has to approve the ordinance before it can take effect.