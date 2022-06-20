Lake County 911 channel consolidation plan debated among Region chiefs

Every minute, Lake County is abuzz with frequencies constantly communicating amidst the chaos of crashes, fires, pursuits and calls for help. While most people are unaware of these frequencies, they serve as a lifeline between dispatchers, police, first responders and citizens in distress.

Now, they are at the center of debate between Region law enforcement leaders and the Lake County 911 center.

As Lake County 911 Executive Director Mark Swiderski moves to consolidate four departments onto two channels in the near future, police departments have recently raised the alarm on officer safety concerns.

Under this plan, Merrillville and Crown Point will share a channel and Lake Station and Hobart will share a channel.

As of now, Swiderski said, one dispatcher handles two of the aforementioned channels at the same time, with a different department communicating in each ear. For example, the dispatcher has Hobart police communications in one earpiece and Lake Station police in the other, and the same with Merrillville and Crown Point police departments.

Swiderski said the move is to help mentally exhausted dispatchers who are presently juggling calls and channels.

“It is difficult for dispatchers to monitor both channels, such as in the case of Crown Point and Merrillville,” Swiderski said. “Being someone who has been a dispatcher — that is a really hard ask. It carries the possibility to miss radio traffic. We needed to come up with a different solution."

Hobart Chief of Police Garrett Ciszewski approached the Lake County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday to request Hobart have its own dispatcher and own channel solely focused on the department, like East Chicago or the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Ciszewski referenced an attempt to put Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago on the same station a few decades ago.

“It didn’t work then, and it won’t work now,” Ciszewski said. “There is simply too much radio traffic, and people cannot get through when they need to, so it not only affects officer safety but also public safety.”

Ciszewski said that Hobart police talk on the radio and use their squad computers more than Lake County, which has its own channel.

Before the Lake County 911 Center when departments had their own dispatchers, there were two to three dispatchers working at any given time for Hobart, the chief said.

“This will add 50% more radio traffic, which is an officer safety issue when you can’t get out a call, that is bad for not only safety but morale,” Ciszewski said. “I think they should provide equal service. That’s what a consolidation should be — equal and comparable service.”

“It’s about constant communication — that is our number one priority,” Ciszewski said. “I appreciate their efforts, but their decision is not in the best interest of public safety or officer safety.”

Swiderski contested that times have changed since the 90s and the new technology that police and dispatchers have will make this transition effective.

Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses said he believes the solution is more reckless than it is efficient.

“I have doubts due to our call volume and the seriousness of the calls we have had recently,” Nuses said. “If we have all of these serious urgent calls coming in, it’s a huge problem if we have two or three hot calls popping off at the same time and then at the same time, Crown Point has calls.”

Nuses said his department has worked to keep radio traffic to a minimum by using their squad computers for certain tasks and communications.

“If one of our people gets into a foot chase and they are radioing for help while Crown Point police are responding to a horrific crash, they can’t communicate at the same time,” Nuses said.

Lake Station Chief of Police James Richardson called the impending move a nightmare. Richardson said that when it comes to tools to keep police safe, communication is more important than any weapon they carry.

“It’s the most important thing we have,” Richardson said. “That information from dispatch to officers is lifesaving. They can tell us if there’s been prior calls, a history of violence, information on subjects, whether there are weapons involved. Any break in this is a detriment to the safety of the officers and the public.”

Currently, Richardson said sharing a channel with New Chicago has caused no issues, but he said he believes Hobart and Merrillville need their own channels.

“We discussed this before and tried to compromise, but this just doesn’t add up,” Richardson said. “It would be a nightmare, and we wouldn’t be able to get in a word edgewise.”

Crown Point Assistant Chief Jim Janda said his concerns are the same as the other departments.

“We have concerns the same as everyone else,” Janda said. “We worry that it’s an officer safety issue.”

Swiderski retorted that the solution was founded on statistics gathered from all of the police departments' calls and activity.

“There’s a lot of feeling in the responses, but not a lot of data,” Swiderski said. “I don’t know of a single officer who is in favor of this. But this is the most logical solution looking at geography and statistics. If they didn’t raise an issue before, the only change here is having to hear the other department talk on the same channel, which I think could be helpful in case they have to assist each other.”

He said the dispatch center conducted a 2021 study that looked at the data of calls and radio chatter of all of the departments using Lake County 911.

“We did the 2021 study to see what dispatchers were doing and to see if manpower can be used more effectively,” Swiderski said. “We looked at the data objectively, and looked at talk time, CAD calls, how many times police clicked on the radio to communicate and how often officers ran information through their computers.”

He said the decision to merge the police departments on the same channel was also based on geography of the communities, stating that having Crown Point and Merrillville on the same channel and Lake Station and Hobart on the same channel makes sense because the agencies are close to assist each other.

Swiderski said that this move has been in the making and that he announced the plan in April and released the data he used in the study to the police chiefs.

“We need to use the staff as efficiently as possible,” Swiderski said. “Their concerns are that we are going to be inundated with radio traffic, but we already have agencies on the same channel.”

Swiderski said Dyer, St. John and Lowell share channels, while Griffith, Highland and Munster have a shared channel as well.

“If we add more dispatchers, we add to costs or take away from other resources like call takers, and we need those call takers to be able to pick up the phone for the citizen calling for help,” Swiderski said. “Much like other places, staffing is hurting.”

Swiderski said COVID-19 caused losses of staff but they are working on building up numbers again.

“Our employees are mentally exhausted,” Swiderski said.

Swiderski said geographically and call volume-wise, there are no agencies that East Chicago can be merged with. Gary’s call volume is too high, and Hammond already is sharing a channel with Whiting. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has its own station due to its call volume and the large amount of territory it covers.

Swiderski plans to merge the channels in September, and he said in three months after, he plans to reevaluate it and see if there needs to be any changes or adjustments.

Nuses was not swayed by the data reports.

“It’s easy to make a decision when you are sitting behind a desk looking at numbers on paper,” Nuses said. “It’s a lot different than being on the streets.”

However, Swiderski said that police are not looking at what dispatchers have to go through when listening to two different departments in each ear.

“What do you think that is doing to the dispatcher day in and day out,” Swiderski said. “The stress of the job is real. We had that shooting at the nightclub and at the RailCats Stadium. Traumatic calls affect us just as much as any first responder. People don’t realize dispatchers are an important piece of the puzzle in helping people. Managing calls 8 to 12 hours a day is a daunting and stressful job.”

