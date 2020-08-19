Lake County assistant jail warden demoted after 'extended contact' with former inmate, docs show

"Someone in (Menchaca's) position, they are going to be held to higher standards, and we expect our other top-ranking men and woman to do the same," Martinez said.

Menchaca, a longtime veteran with the Sheriff's Department, was hired as a correctional officer in 2004 and later appointed by Martinez in 2017 to the position of assistant jail warden.

He also temporarily oversaw the lockup's operations while a replacement could be found for then-jail warden Ed Davies, who Martinez fired in late 2017 for failing to meet the U.S. Department of Justice's minimum requirements for jail administrators.

The internal investigation found Menchaca violated the Lake County Corrections Division's rules of personal conduct, including engaging in conduct "bringing themselves or the division into disrepute" and violating the department's rules, regulations, policies or procedures.

In January, he was demoted back to jail sergeant.

Martinez said he thinks he took the appropriate action.