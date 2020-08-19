Lake County assistant jail warden demoted after 'extended contact' with former inmate, docs show

CROWN POINT — While assistant warden at the Lake County Jail, Jose Menchaca had "extended" contact with a former female inmate, newly released disciplinary records show.
Menchaca, who remains employed as a sergeant with the county jail, was demoted and suspended for five days earlier this year after an internal investigation found he violated department policies and professional standards.
Police disciplinary documents, dated Dec. 17, 2019, were recently released to the Times in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
The report provides some insight into Menchaca's misconduct. However, nearly half of the narrative of what transpired is redacted.
Menchaca violated policy by "initiating and having extended contact with former inmate ... on October 21, 2019 for a period of approximately 2 hours and on October 24, 2019 for a period of approximately 1 hour."
About three lines of the report are blacked out, or redacted. The nature of the contact with the former inmate is not clear.
The disciplinary report states Menchaca did not have an established personal relationship prior to the inmate's recent confinement at the jail.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the internal investigation found no evidence that the interactions amounted to sexual misconduct.
"Someone in (Menchaca's) position, they are going to be held to higher standards, and we expect our other top-ranking men and woman to do the same," Martinez said.
Menchaca, a longtime veteran with the Sheriff's Department, was hired as a correctional officer in 2004 and later appointed by Martinez in 2017 to the position of assistant jail warden.
He also temporarily oversaw the lockup's operations while a replacement could be found for then-jail warden Ed Davies, who Martinez fired in late 2017 for failing to meet the U.S. Department of Justice's minimum requirements for jail administrators.
The internal investigation found Menchaca violated the Lake County Corrections Division's rules of personal conduct, including engaging in conduct "bringing themselves or the division into disrepute" and violating the department's rules, regulations, policies or procedures.
In January, he was demoted back to jail sergeant.
Martinez said he thinks he took the appropriate action.
"I’m not going to tolerate that kind of stuff. He was demoted and we gave him five days off unpaid," Martinez said. "We take things very seriously here."
