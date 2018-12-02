HAMMOND — Lake County lawyers are ranking the 19 lawyers who hope to fill a judicial vacancy in Lake Superior Court.
The Lake County Bar Association, an organization of more than 1,000 attorneys, reported last week their members are giving their highest job recommendation to Superior Court Magistrate Kathleen M. Belzeski.
Belzeski is a magistrate who has performed as an assistant judicial officer for Superior Court Judge Sheila Moss in Crown Point for more than a dozen years. She has been practicing law in Indiana since 1986.
State and local officials are meeting this week in Crown Point to nominate a new judge for Superior Court, County Division Four in Hammond, which adjudicates civil and criminal matters. Judge Jesse Villalpando, who served on that bench since 2000, is stepping down at the end of this year.
Most Indiana judges are nominated by political parties and popularly elected. Lake County's 16 Superior Court judges, are selected through a judicial merit system.
The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission, currently composed of Indiana Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey G. Slaughter, four local attorneys and four nonattorneys, issued an open invitation earlier this fall for any Lake County attorneys to apply for the judicial vacancy in Hammond.
Those who did include Hammond City Judge Amy Jorgensen; Merrillville Town Judge Gina L. Jones; Superior Court Magistrates Belzeski, Kathleen A. Sullivan, Timothy J. Ormes and Michael N. Pagano; Gary City Court Referee Inga D. Lewis-Shannon and attorneys Carrie Castro, Alan Michael Kus, Andrew L. Kraemer, Steve E. Haddad, Frank R. Martinez III, Daniel W. Burke, Kristina C. Kantar, Todd Allen Bockman, Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, Joshua S. Malher, Bernard Johnsen and Alexander Lopez.
The judicial nominating commission will interview all applicants Monday and Tuesday, select three finalists and forward their names to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to appoint a new judge in Hammond within 60 days.
Steven J. Sersic, president of the bar association, said 312 of their members recently took part in an anonymous online survey of all the applicants for the judicial vacancy.
He said the bar association asked members to rate — on a level of 1 to 10 — applicants on their understanding of the law, court procedure, their demeanor, their impartiality, their management skills and their ethical behavior with 9 and 10 meaning exceptionally well qualified and 7 to 8 meaning well qualified.
Sersic said his members rated Belzeski 8.1 overall with the highest marks for overall demeanor and impartiality.
They awarded a 7.9 rating to Michael Pagano, a magistrate for Superior Court Judge Julie Cantrell since 2003. They gave him their highest marks for overall legal ability and court administration.
They provided a 7.5 overall rating to both Kristina Kantar, corporation counsel for the city of Hammond and a Lake Station city judge from 2001 to 2007, and Kathleen Sullivan, a Lake Criminal Court magistrate since 1995.
The other applicants ratings include: Ormes, 6.8; Dimitrijevic, 6.8; Kraemer, 6.3; Jones, 6.3; Johnsen, 6.2; Martinez, 6; Burke, 5.9; Bockman, 5.9; Haddad, 5.8; Malher, 5.6; Lewis-Shannon, 5.4; Castro, 5.4; Lopez, 4.9; Kus, 4.9, and Jorgensen, 4.3.
Jorgensen has been the subject of controversy since former Gov. Mike Pence named her Hammond city judge in 2016.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. complained he couldn't respect the appointment because Jorgensen wasn't a Hammond resident. The Hammond City Council has voted to abolish the city court at the end of 2019.