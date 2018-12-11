CROWN POINT — Cedar Lake and Schererville have agreed to drop their lawsuit against Lake County's E-911 public safety radio network over financial disputes.
The Lake County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an out-of-court settlement granting the two towns a share in fees the state collects from all telephone users and distributes to the county to support the cost of local police, fire and emergency medical dispatchers and maintenance of communications equipment.
The county will pay the towns $431,669 in user fees the state has distributed to Lake County since 2015.
The towns agreed to share the cost of using a computer database system the county operates for first providers.
The county will bill the two towns for $67,508 for their use of the system over the same period.
In future years the two will continue sharing under the formula that the county receive 96.5 percent of the fees and pay 96.5 percent of the radio costs and the two towns have a 3.5 percent share in those payments and costs.
Council members said that formula is based on the towns and the county's share of total county radio traffic.
The settlement comes after three years of mediation over the financial impact of a 2008 state law requiring consolidation of the county’s municipal and county police, fire and emergency medical service radio communications.
Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Lowell, Munster, Merrillville, New Chicago, St. John and Whiting joined the county’s E-911 network.
Cedar Lake and Schererville rebuffed the invitation and formed Southcom, a separate public safety answering point.
Southcom sued in 2015 on grounds they didn't have a direct link to Lake County’s radio broadcasting network, making communications among police, fire and emergency medical service workers difficult.
Lake County officials had said the towns either must join the county system or pay an access fee.
Mark Swiderski, the county's E-911 director, said the two towns now have access to the county's radio system through a state police "patch." He said in the near future the county will offer an even more direct access, with the towns' officers having to enter fewer commands into their equipment.