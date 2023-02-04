LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County prosecutor’s office plans its second meeting of the Lake County Clergy Council next week.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 1115 N. Cline Ave. in Griffith. Clergy members will have the opportunity to learn about criminal justice topics through quarterly presentations by law enforcement, prosecutors and other officials.

“Clergy members are leaders in our community and play a critical role in the lives of the people they serve,” Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Friday. “It is for that reason that we feel strongly that by informing our clergy we can continue to bridge the gap of understanding between community and prosecutors, as well as law enforcement.”

At next week’s meeting, attendees will watch a presentation from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department on arrest procedures and a presentation from the prosecutor’s office on no-contact orders, restraining orders and orders of protection, according to a news release.

The prosecutor’s office created the council in partnership with the Sheriff’s Department and the Lake County clerk. Carter announced the creation of the council in October. Members representing various religious institutions in the county are welcome.

Clergy members interested in attending can call 219-755-3720 and ask for Public Information Officer Myrna Maldonado or email mmaldonado@lakepros.org.