Lake County clerk sues driver in 2020 traffic accident

HAMMOND — An everyday traffic crash last year is now the subject of a lawsuit with a cast of prominent Lake County politicians.

Two cars collided the afternoon of Jan. 27, 2020, at the intersection of Hohman Avenue and Russell Street in downtown Hammond.

Lawyers for the those involved in the crash are now asking a U.S. District Court judge to decide who was at fault and whether one of the prominent victims, Lorenzo Arredondo, deserves thousands of dollars in restitution.

Arredondo, a passenger in one of the cars, is one of the best known lawyers in Lake County.

He served as Lake Superior Court and Lake Circuit Court judge from the 1970s until 2010 when he retired from the bench.

Three years ago, voters elected Arredondo as the clerk of the Superior and Circuit Courts, to administer thousands of civil suits pending in those state courts.

A fellow passenger with Arredondo was Michael A. Brown, who is in his third year as a member of the Gary City Common since 2018.

Brown previously served 14 years as county clerk — prior to Arredondo’s election — and county recorder.