Lake County clerk sues driver in 2020 traffic accident

HAMMOND — An everyday traffic crash last year is now the subject of a lawsuit with a cast of prominent Lake County politicians.
Two cars collided the afternoon of Jan. 27, 2020, at the intersection of Hohman Avenue and Russell Street in downtown Hammond.
Lawyers for the those involved in the crash are now asking a U.S. District Court judge to decide who was at fault and whether one of the prominent victims, Lorenzo Arredondo, deserves thousands of dollars in restitution.
Arredondo, a passenger in one of the cars, is one of the best known lawyers in Lake County.
He served as Lake Superior Court and Lake Circuit Court judge from the 1970s until 2010 when he retired from the bench.
Three years ago, voters elected Arredondo as the clerk of the Superior and Circuit Courts, to administer thousands of civil suits pending in those state courts.
A fellow passenger with Arredondo was Michael A. Brown, who is in his third year as a member of the Gary City Common since 2018.
Brown previously served 14 years as county clerk — prior to Arredondo’s election — and county recorder.
Brown reportedly was also injured in the wreck and was absent from Gary City Council meetings while recovering.
The vehicle in which Arredondo and Brown were riding was being driven by Anthony Higgs.
Higgs served a city councilman for Hammond’s 3rd District between 2003 and 2019.
Higgs was working, at the time of the accident, as building manager for the county satellite courthouse in downtown Hammond.
County officials terminated Higgs as building manager about eight months after the wreck, over a sexual harassment complaint against him. Higgs is suing the county over his termination.
But neither Brown nor Higgs have joined Arredondo in suing over the accident, although they could later be involved as witnesses.
The lawsuit is aimed at the driver of the other car, Frona R. Kassens, of Chicago.
Arredondo accused Kassens of causing the accident by disregarding a red light and striking the right rear corner of the vehicle occupied by Arredondo, Brown and Higgs.
Merrillville attorney Daniel C. Kuzman who filed the suit in Lake Superior Court in Crown Point last summer on behalf of Arredondo, declined comment.
Crown Point attorney James G. Magrames, who is defending Kassens, couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.
Magrames had the case moved Thursday from Superior Court to U.S. District Court in Hammond.
The transfer move the dispute out of the state courts where Arredondo is clerk and works closely with all Lake Circuit and Superior Court judges who would were in line to preside over the case.