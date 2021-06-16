Lake County Commissioners appoint three members to new judicial nominating panel

CROWN POINT — The new Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission is continuing to come together.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Commissioners unanimously appointed three of the six voting members to the panel that evaluates and recommends judicial candidates to the governor when there's a vacancy on the bench at the Lake Superior Court.

The individuals selected were: Alfredo Estrada, a partner at the Burke Costanza & Carberry law firm in Merrillville; Brandy Darling, Lake County deputy prosecutor; and Aimbrell Holmes, Gary city court administrator.

They join Indiana Supreme Court Justice Mark Massa, the commission chairman who doesn't vote except in case of ties, and three other members yet to be named by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Records show Darling and Holmes both were members of the nine-member Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission that was reconstituted this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in House Enrolled Act 1453.

Previously, half the commission members were selected by Lake County lawyers and judges, instead of by the governor — who also fills a judicial vacancy by selecting a candidate from the list recommended by the nominating commission.