Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; state police reportedly called in

GARY — A Lake County Sheriff's Department vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon with a civilian vehicle at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

"The Indiana State Police will be investigating the crash per Lake County's protocol," she said. "The Gary Police Department responded in a support capacity only."

Westerfield referred further questions to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, which did not immediately respond for comment.

