Lake County cop faces charges of using job to stalk former girlfriend, state police say

CROWN POINT — A Lake County patrol officer faces criminal charges after an investigation revealed he had improperly used the 911 system to stalk a former domestic partner, Indiana State Police has revealed.

Patrolman Nicholas Katalinic is also accused of making several unwanted telephone calls to the alleged victim.

"In those phone calls, Katalinic made specific references as to knowing the victim’s whereabouts, as well as other references regarding the well-being of their shared child," state police said.

The Indiana State Police said it began investigating the case in early July after being contacted by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

"During the investigation, it was learned that Patrol Officer Nicholas Katalinic had made false statements to the Lake County 911 Center in order to determine the whereabouts of an ex-domestic partner," state police said. "Katalinic had also used the Spillman program to determine the location of that same individual."

The Spillman software program is used by the sheriff’s department for various law enforcement purposes.

"During the investigation, it was also determined that Katalinic had made several unwanted phone calls to the victim," police said.

State police turned over the results of the investigation to the Lake County prosecutor's office with recommendations for a felony stalking charge and misdemeanor harassment by means of a telephone.

Katalinic was among five county officers last year who were awarded the Exemplary Service Award.

Come back to nwi.com for updates on this developing story.