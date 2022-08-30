Lake County cop faces charges of using job to stalk former girlfriend, state police say

CROWN POINT — A Lake County patrol officer faces criminal charges after an investigation revealed he had improperly used the 911 system to stalk a former domestic partner, Indiana State Police has revealed.
Patrolman Nicholas Katalinic is also accused of making several unwanted telephone calls to the alleged victim.
"In those phone calls, Katalinic made specific references as to knowing the victim’s whereabouts, as well as other references regarding the well-being of their shared child," state police said.
The Indiana State Police said it began investigating the case in early July after being contacted by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
"During the investigation, it was learned that Patrol Officer Nicholas Katalinic had made false statements to the Lake County 911 Center in order to determine the whereabouts of an ex-domestic partner," state police said. "Katalinic had also used the Spillman program to determine the location of that same individual."
The Spillman software program is used by the sheriff’s department for various law enforcement purposes.
"During the investigation, it was also determined that Katalinic had made several unwanted phone calls to the victim," police said.
State police turned over the results of the investigation to the Lake County prosecutor's office with recommendations for a felony stalking charge and misdemeanor harassment by means of a telephone.
Katalinic was among five county officers last year who were awarded the Exemplary Service Award.
Come back to nwi.com for updates on this developing story.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Andrew Vrana
Age: 40 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Intimidation
Christopher Wright
Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Consuella Folger
Age: 51 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Derrick Edwards
Age: 56 Residence: East Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Donte Paulk
Age: 40 Residence: Lake Station Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Glenn Keller
Age: 34 Residence: East Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Murder
Jakari Hyde
Age: 21 Residence: Morrow, Georgia Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Fraud
Jason Coleman
Age: 33 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon
Johnathan Thompson
Age: 33 Residence: Dolton, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Laura Anne Dujmovich
Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Lee Rogers
Age: 66 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Pointing a firearm
Travis Schirato
Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of precursors
Andrew Stover
Age: 35 Residence: Steger, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Anthony Manson
Age: 32 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Resisting
Anthony Townsell
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Antwain Sellars
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Invasion of privacy
Brittany Smith
Age: 30 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Daniel Bajda
Age: 47 Residence: Crown Point Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Jomar Ramos Cajigas
Age: 22 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Kalon Brandon
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon
Leandre Nutull
Age: 36 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Burglary
Mia Martin
Age: 21 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Theft
Michael Scott
Age: 63 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Child molestation
Timothy Perkins
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Intimidation
Angel Berndt.jpg
Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Barbara Rose
Age: 69 Residence: Portage Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Elijah Swelfer
Age:37 Residence: Merrillville Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon by a felon
Emmanuel Ferguson
Age:31 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Paul Merriman
Age: 49 Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle
Steven Wallace
Age: 49 Residence: Flossmoor, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Impersonation of a public servant
Tameka Jenkins
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Intimidation
