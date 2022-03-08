Lake County Council endorses call for elected superior court judges

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council officially is on record in favor of voters electing the judges of the Lake Superior Court, instead of continuing to use a state-mandated merit selection process that ends with the governor appointing new judges in the county.

The Democratic-controlled council voted 5-2 along party lines Tuesday to endorse a resolution, sponsored by Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, calling for an end to Lake County's status as one of four Indiana counties whose voters are not permitted to elect their judges.

"Why is it that we are treated unfairly?" Brown asked. "Some of us know the hidden reason for that. But I feel it's time for Lake County to move into the 21st century and allow the residents of Lake County to elect its superior court judges like most of the rest of the state."

Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, said the reason isn't even all that well hidden. He noted 85% of Indiana's black population lives in the counties where voters aren't allowed to elect their judges: Lake, St. Joseph, Allen and Marion.

"I'll call it for what it is. I think it's racism," Hamm said. "It appears to me the African American community is being slighted."

The Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly did not take up legislation this year that would have authorized elected judges in Lake County in place of merit selection.

In fact, the Legislature last year gave Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb more say over the five finalists recommended to him for appointment by Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission, in addition to continuing to allow Holcomb to select the county's new superior court judges.

House Enrolled Act 1453 (2021) shrunk the nominating commission to seven members from nine and eliminated the commissioners previously chosen by Lake County lawyers and judges in favor of members selected by the governor.

The two Republicans on the county council, Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, and Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said they believe Holcomb's recent appointment of Rehana Adat-Lopez to a superior court vacancy shows the merit selection process works and there's no reason to upend it.

"At this time, I think we should keep what we have," Dernulc said.

Jorgensen agreed: "It's been a representative system."

Brown remained dissatisfied. He said Indianapolis Republicans should not be dictating who serves as judges in the state's leading Democratic counties, including Lake County.

"Even Ray Charles can see what the issue is," said Brown, referring to the blind singer, songwriter and pianist. "There is no logical, feasible and fair explanation as to why Lake County can't elect its superior court judges."

Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. last year filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state mandate that Lake Superior Court judges continue to be chosen through merit selection, instead of by voters.

The suit was temporarily put on hold to permit the vacancy caused by the death of Judge Diane Ross Boswell to be filled.

McDermott said Tuesday following adoption of the resolution he's grateful to now have the Lake County Council backing his effort.

"It's a travesty what the state of Indiana has done to Lake, Marion, St. Joseph and Allen counties," McDermott said. "It's long past time the citizens of those counties, all with high minority populations, get to elect their own superior court judges."

Lake County voters this year actually will get the opportunity to vote for one judge because the Indiana Constitution mandates the county's single circuit court jurist be elected to the bench in all 92 counties in the state.

