 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Lake County Council puts together money needed for new sheriff's department radios

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake County Council puts together funds needed for new sheriff's department radios

Lake County Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, and Councilman-elect Pete Lindemulder, R-Schererville, speak Thursday before the council's monthly study session in Crown Point. The council is poised to vote at its regular meeting Tuesday to fund the replacement of outdated portable radios used by the sheriff’s department.

 Dan Carden, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has pieced together the money needed to replace the outdated portable radios used by the sheriff’s department.

The seven-member county financial management panel is expected to vote Tuesday to reallocate $1.66 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds originally set aside for unspecified purposes to buy the radios at a cost $12,000 each.

The sheriff’s department plans to acquire 175 radios for a price tag of $2.1 million. The remaining money for the purchase is coming out of prior appropriations to the the department.

“This is a critical piece of public safety equipment and we’re going to be able to put the equipment in the hands of our officers next year some time because of your assistance,” county Police Chief Vincent Balbo said.

“Obviously, from the sheriff, we can’t thank you enough. This would not happen if not for the Lake County Council. Thank you very much for supporting public safety.”

People are also reading…

Balbo explained that the department's Motorola radios, purchased in 2013, are beyond their seven-year anticipated lifespan and no longer will be supported by the manufacturer after Dec. 31, 2023.

He said replacing the radios with Motorola's APX NEXT model will provide county police improved communications, secure messaging, an officer locator tool, and the ability to run on wifi networks or radio signals, which Balbo said is essential inside schools and large commercial buildings that have thick walls.

Most of the county’s nearly $100 million in ARPA money is going toward replacing failing septic systems with sanitary sewer service in Calumet Township and unincorporated Crown Point.

However, each council member retained about $1 million for to-be-determined needs in their district or the county.

Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, along with former Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, who was elected Nov. 8 to the Indiana Senate, allocated a portion of their unspent funds to the sheriff’s radio replacement project.

Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, said he’s also willing to kick in if the county’s emergency management agency is interested in obtaining the same advanced radios.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts