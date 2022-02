Lake County Council takes out berm mandate for rural target shooters

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council gave final approval Tuesday to a measure repealing a 2018 ordinance requiring rural residents engaged in target shooting fire only into well-constructed berms.

The Democratic-led council voted 5-2 to scrap the berm requirement, along with mandates that require no bullet or projectile leave the shooting range property, limit target shooting to between 10 a.m. and dusk and bar shooting within 300 feet of any residence.

If the plan subsequently is enacted by the Lake County Board of Commissioners, the target shooting rules will revert to the berm-less 2009 standard that prohibited target shooting or practice shooting within 200 feet of the property lines of a platted, approved and developed multi-lot subdivision of one acre lots or less.

Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, previously said the current rules are unworkable and unenforceable — particularly the berm mandate that Jorgensen said has caused significant confusion as south county residents seek the opinion of sheriff's police officers on berm issues he said deputies are not trained to evaluate.

He said that under the new ordinance any shooter firing stray bullets could face charges of criminal recklessness or a similar offense, and any early morning or late night shooter likely would run afoul of the county's noise ordinance.

Council members Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, and Charlie Brown, D-Gary, opposed the repeal. They've said eliminating the berm and other gun safety requirements will endanger Lake County residents.

