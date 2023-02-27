WINFIELD — Lake County crime scene investigators were on the scene of a death investigation Monday night in a Winfield subdivision just west of a main town thoroughfare.

Several squad cars and a Lake County coroner’s van were on scene as of 9 p.m. Monday, with a side street of the Winfield Commons subdivision largely blocked off by police. The neighborhood is located just west of Randolph Street on 112th Avenue.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. confirmed the Winfield Police Department requested the assistance of the sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations unit earlier in the evening in relation to the death investigation at a residence.

Martinez deferred further comment about the case to Winfield police, noting they were in charge of the scene.

