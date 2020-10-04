Lake County judge asks legislative panel to endorse request for new magistrate

Nevertheless, she said it's been a struggle to implement the drug court program she hopes to launch and she only is able to spend two days a month working to help individuals with suspended licenses regain their ability to drive to work, school and the other places they need to go.

State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, a study committee member and former East Chicago city court judge, said there's no question closing the Hammond and Whiting courts, and the anticipated shutdown of the Merrillville Town Court, is boosting the workload in county courts to an extent where a new magistrate is required.

"There's a real dire need for that," Randolph said. "At some point in the future we very well might be coming back and asking for a new court."

The magistrate request also is supported by, among others, the presidents of the Lake County Council and Commissioners, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, the chief judge of Lake County and the three other county division judges, and several Region lawmakers.

"It's really very much needed," said state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, a study committee member.

But even if the Lake County magistrate proposal is endorsed by the study committee, it likely will be nearly a year before the position is filled and a magistrate on the job.