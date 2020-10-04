 Skip to main content
Lake County judge asks legislative panel to endorse request for new magistrate
Lake County judge asks legislative panel to endorse request for new magistrate

Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic

Lake County Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic asks the General Assembly's Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary Wednesday to endorse her request for a state-funded magistrate in the County Division 4 courtroom.

An Indiana legislative panel is set to decide next week whether to endorse Lake County's request for a new judicial magistrate to work alongside Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic in the County Division 4 courtroom.

Last week, Dimitrijevic argued her case for, in effect, a deputy judge to share her increased workload to the Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary. The committee's support is required before the General Assembly will consider approving a new, state-paid magistrate position.

Dimitrijevic pointed out the judicial workload in her court already increased 40% from 2016 to 2019, according to data compiled by Lake County Court Administrator Martin Goldman. 

She then picked up an extra 8,300 cases after Hammond and Whiting shuttered their city courts and transferred those cases to her county courtroom that's also located in Hammond.

"We are the only court, of the four courts in Lake County in the county division, that for the entire 20 years of our existence has never had a magistrate. The other three courtrooms all have that position. We do not," Dimitrijevic said.

Despite the extra work, Dimitrijevic and a judicial referee have been able to keep things going by running parallel civil and criminal court hearings five days a week, and working with the sheriff to have jailed criminal defendants appear via video and saving the time and money required to transport inmates to court.

Nevertheless, she said it's been a struggle to implement the drug court program she hopes to launch and she only is able to spend two days a month working to help individuals with suspended licenses regain their ability to drive to work, school and the other places they need to go.

State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, a study committee member and former East Chicago city court judge, said there's no question closing the Hammond and Whiting courts, and the anticipated shutdown of the Merrillville Town Court, is boosting the workload in county courts to an extent where a new magistrate is required.

"There's a real dire need for that," Randolph said. "At some point in the future we very well might be coming back and asking for a new court."

The magistrate request also is supported by, among others, the presidents of the Lake County Council and Commissioners, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, the chief judge of Lake County and the three other county division judges, and several Region lawmakers.

"It's really very much needed," said state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, a study committee member.

But even if the Lake County magistrate proposal is endorsed by the study committee, it likely will be nearly a year before the position is filled and a magistrate on the job.

The full General Assembly, which convenes in January for a four-month session, still must authorize the establishment of the new magistrate post, and provide funding for the magistrate's salary in the new, two-year state budget that takes effect July 1, 2021.

Lake County magistrate request to Indiana General Assembly

Download PDF Lake County magistrate request to Indiana General Assembly

