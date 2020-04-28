You are the owner of this article.
Lake County jury trials suspended another month
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Lake County judges will not hear any jury trials in May, Lake Superior Court Chief Judge John Sedia said.

The Indiana Supreme Court last week extended its order granting relief to lower courts during the coronavirus pandemic and required judges to seek permission if they planned to resume jury trials before June 1.

Jury trials previously had been scheduled to resume no later than May 4.

The county's courts have responded appropriately to the pandemic, Sedia said.

"Electronic filings by litigants and their attorneys continue, as do electronic orders setting matters for hearings in the future and entering orders on motions not requiring hearings," he said.

The Supreme Court also issued an order last week authorizing courts to live-stream open proceedings on YouTube or other public platforms. Judges must instruct viewers not to record, and the proceedings cannot be provided for playback.

Sedia said he's been working with the county data department to expedite installation of Zoom in all courts.

Lake County courts must submit a plan to the Supreme Court by May 18 detailing how operations will be expanded.

