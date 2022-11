Lake County man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake, officials say

A Griffith man pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $10,500 in restitution after illegally importing 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.

Michael Sullivan, who entered a negotiated guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit, received 24 months court supervision, $227 in fines and court fees, and was ordered to perform 30 hours of community service, according to the IDNR.

"Investigators determined Sullivan imported the fish into a Plainfield lake during three separate occasions in 2021," officials said. "The fish were purchased in Mississippi and Alabama."

IDNR provides free importation permits to importers with tested and disease-free fish.

"Channel catfish are one species that is susceptible to viral hemorrhagic septicemia (VHS), which can decimate fish populations," the IDNR said. "While VHS has been found in the Great Lakes, currently we have not detected this disease outside of Lake Michigan in Illinois."

"Most people within the fish transportation industry comply with IDNR regulations," said Conservation Police Officer Brandon Fehrenbacher, who works in the Invasive Species Unit.

"Importing and stocking untested fish significantly increases the risks to our resources and undercuts others within the industry abiding by the law," he said.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said, "I appreciate the partnership of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Will County State’s Attorney as we worked to hold this individual accountable for illegally importing live fish and jeopardizing our environment. Our state’s ecosystems and natural resources are delicate and should be preserved for years to come."