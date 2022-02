Lake County officer found dead inside patrol car, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer was found dead inside his patrol car Friday at a Lake County Superior Court House, police said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the man was a 51-year-old veteran of the Sheriff’s department. The man’s identity or cause of death have not yet been released.

The officer was found at 4:30 p.m. at Lake County Superior Court House 2 at 3711 Main St. in East Chicago.

A civilian employee of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department discovered the officer dead inside his squad car in the parking lot.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office and East Chicago Police Department are continuing the investigation. The area around the parking lot near the intersection of Main and Broadway was partially blocked off by crime scene tape.

A Lake County Coroner’s van was parked at the rear of the Court House building surrounded by officers.

Martinez said that further information will be released at this time.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family loved ones of this officer, and also to the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department,” Martinez said. “ It is extremely difficult to cope with the loss of one of your own.”

