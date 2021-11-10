Lake County officer trains school staff in active shooter response; Gary educator shares gunmen scare

GARY — Teachers and staff at multiple Gary schools trained for active shooter situations with a Lake County officer experienced in hostage negotiation and active shooter scenarios.
Faculty completed the annual program last week, which included training at Longfellow New Tech Elementary School, Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School and Calumet New Tech High School.
Lake County Sheriff's Officer Nikolaos Zairis has 30 years of law enforcement experience and holds a master's degree in public administration. Zairis also has extensive training in hostage negotiations and active shooter response.
The officer told staff that much has changed since the infamous Columbine High School shooting in 1999 in Colorado that killed 12 students and one teacher.
“Unfortunately, since then, we have had a lot of practice in how to respond to the scene of a shooting,” Zairis said. “Officers no longer surround the building and wait for backup. Today, the first officer on the scene is trained to go in and confront the shooter.” Why? “Because when you wait outside people inside are getting shot and killed."
Staff were advised to also lock their doors in the event of an active shooter and if possible, to exit the building and run to safety.
“Once the decision is made to flee the building don’t stop to wait for a co-worker if they want to stay and hide that is their decision, you may only have seconds to leave,” Zairis said. "“If it comes down to it, and you are faced with confronting the shooter; you fight. Take anything that can be used as a weapon and defend yourself.”
Staff members were also told that if the shooter is disarmed, to not hold the weapon, as police are trained to look for an armed suspect and take them down.
Lake Ridge New Tech School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley has experienced the scare of having a school intruded my armed suspects.
In the late '90s, Shirley worked as a principal at Hosford Park Elementary School in Gary. One afternoon in the fall, two armed robbery suspects fleeing from police entered the school.
“This was before we had automatic doors, back then, people buzzed and we went to the door to let them inside," Shirley said. "George Boldi, one of our custodians at that time, had not come in to work yet. But George had a police band radio and he called and told us that police were in pursuit of the suspects and they were near our building. We took that information and entered lock down mode as we were trained to do at that time. But also at that time, the two armed men came to the door, and we innocently let them in.”
Shirley said everything moved in slow motion as staff responded to the incident. Everyone had immediately locked doors throughout the school to secure students and faculty, due to their prior training.
"We were nervous but remained calm," she said. "Shortly after that, police surrounded and entered the building and the two suspects gave themselves up. Fortunately, no one was harmed. But one thing is for certain; training is important, because the life you save could be your own.”