Lake County officer trains school staff in active shooter response; Gary educator shares gunmen scare

Staff members were also told that if the shooter is disarmed, to not hold the weapon, as police are trained to look for an armed suspect and take them down.

Lake Ridge New Tech School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley has experienced the scare of having a school intruded my armed suspects.

In the late '90s, Shirley worked as a principal at Hosford Park Elementary School in Gary. One afternoon in the fall, two armed robbery suspects fleeing from police entered the school.

“This was before we had automatic doors, back then, people buzzed and we went to the door to let them inside," Shirley said. "George Boldi, one of our custodians at that time, had not come in to work yet. But George had a police band radio and he called and told us that police were in pursuit of the suspects and they were near our building. We took that information and entered lock down mode as we were trained to do at that time. But also at that time, the two armed men came to the door, and we innocently let them in.”

Shirley said everything moved in slow motion as staff responded to the incident. Everyone had immediately locked doors throughout the school to secure students and faculty, due to their prior training.