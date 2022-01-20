Lake County officer, Winfield veteran dies after battle with cancer, police say

Lt. Bryan Kersey, 56, of Winfield, died Thursday after battling with cancer, police said.
The eleventh installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" follows Lake County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Bryan Kersey, who is part of a three-man team that does routine compliance checks on registered sex offenders.
"As a career police officer, he dedicated his entire life to protect and serve others as a member of the United States Army," Martinez said. "He served with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department for 18 years, where he’s remembered as a gentle giant, available to help his colleagues or a 'brother biker’ at any time without hesitation."
Before joining the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Kersey worked at the Schererville Police Department for six years. The Schererville Police Department offered their condolences to Kersey's loved ones.
Kersey was married to his wife for 33 years and was a father of two, Martinez said.
"Lt. Kersey was an outstanding police officer who represented the Lake County Sheriff’s Police Department with pride and distinction," Martinez said. "He was a skilled traffic reconstructionist, and also earned nearly a dozen commendations for his exemplary performance with various cases from auto theft to the apprehension of fleeing suspects."
