Lake County officer, Winfield veteran dies after battle with cancer, police say

Lake County Sheriff’s Department lost a longtime officer and veteran who will be remembered for his dedication to serving the community, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Lt. Bryan Kersey, 56, of Winfield, died Thursday after battling cancer, police said.

A large police escort for Kersey went through Jasper County to Lake County following his death, according to Jasper County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jason Wallace.

+4 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Detective Bryan Kersey The eleventh installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" follows Lake County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Bryan Kersey, who is part of a three-man team that does routine compliance checks on registered sex offenders.

"As a career police officer, he dedicated his entire life to protect and serve others as a member of the United States Army," Martinez said. "He served with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department for 18 years, where he’s remembered as a gentle giant, available to help his colleagues or a 'brother biker’ at any time without hesitation."

Before joining the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Kersey worked at the Schererville Police Department for six years. The Schererville Police Department offered their condolences to Kersey's loved ones.

Kersey was married to his wife for 33 years and was a father of two, Martinez said.