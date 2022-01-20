 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake County officer, Winfield veteran dies after battle with cancer, police say
0 Comments
alert urgent

Lake County officer, Winfield veteran dies after battle with cancer, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Ride Shotgun with Lake County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Kersey as he checks to ensure convicted Northwest Indiana sex offenders are complying with state sex-offender registry laws. This special episode of “Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops” was filmed recently in conjunction with a Midwest reporting project titled, “Out of the Shadows: Spotlight on Sex Crimes.” The special report will span multiple newspapers throughout Lee Enterprises’ Midwest news agencies and will be taking a deep look at sex crimes, the offenders, their victims and the effectiveness of state laws and justice systems in dealing with the issue.

“Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops” is an ongoing video series produced by The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Video filmed by Kale Wilk and produced by Scotia White.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department lost a longtime officer and veteran who will be remembered for his dedication to serving the community, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Lt. Bryan Kersey, 56, of Winfield, died Thursday after battling cancer, police said.

A large police escort for Kersey went through Jasper County to Lake County following his death, according to Jasper County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jason Wallace. 

"As a career police officer, he dedicated his entire life to protect and serve others as a member of the United States Army," Martinez said. "He served with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department for 18 years, where he’s remembered as a gentle giant, available to help his colleagues or a 'brother biker’ at any time without hesitation."

Before joining the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Kersey worked at the Schererville Police Department for six years. The Schererville Police Department offered their condolences to Kersey's loved ones.

Kersey was married to his wife for 33 years and was a father of two, Martinez said.

"Lt. Kersey was an outstanding police officer who represented the Lake County Sheriff’s Police Department with pride and distinction," Martinez said. "He was a skilled traffic reconstructionist, and also earned nearly a dozen commendations for his exemplary performance with various cases from auto theft to the apprehension of fleeing suspects."

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts