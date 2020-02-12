Lake County official arrested for domestic violence claims he is the victim

CROWN POINT — An attorney for Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown is claiming Brown is the victim, and not the perpetrator, of the domestic violence that led to the Democrat's arrest Monday afternoon at his Lake Station home.

Court records show Brown posted a $9,945 cash bond Tuesday night to be released from the Lake County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Brown answered his mobile phone Wednesday afternoon when contacted by The Times. But he immediately handed it off to his attorney, Michael Woods of the Stracci Law Group in Crown Point.

Woods said emphatically: "Mike is the victim here."

"We believe the evidence is going to show that he suffered from months of mental and physical abuse, and that his accuser has tried to manipulate the system here to perpetuate that cycle of domestic violence," Woods said.

According to court records, Brown is charged with eight felonies stemming from allegations that he battered and bruised, threw a coffee cup at and violently shook his pregnant girlfriend, including shortly before she gave birth.