HAMMOND — Local county officials are warning of a nationwide phone scam where the callers claim to be from Lake Superior Court while asking the victim to wire transfer $5,000 over the phone to bond out a family member in jail.
Matt Fech, an attorney with the Lake County Board of Commissioners, said telephone calls are being made to families indicating that a family member is in custody "which is in fact not true."
The phone caller then asks the person if they would like to post the bond over the telephone. The number is being “spoofed” to reflect that the calls are coming from Lake County Superior Court, Fech said.
The scammers reference former clerk Michael A. Brown during the phone call, so it appears they are using outdated information, officials said.
The clerk's branch office in Hammond has been fielding several dozen calls Monday morning from families across the country targeted in a phone scam, according to employees there.
A supervisor in the Hammond clerk's office said calls are coming in from New York, Oregon, Michigan, Utah, Iowa and from neighboring towns in Illinois.
The office already received between 40 and 50 calls before 1 p.m. from people wondering if the phone calls are legitimate. The scammers reportedly have personal information because they know information about the victim, such as a grandchild's name or relative's name, she said.
"We’re just letting them know, this is not us calling them, that it’s more than likely a scam and to disregard the call," the supervisor said. "We never call and ask for bond money over the phone, especially the clerk's office."
Eric Pearman, voice-over IP administrator for Lake County government, said he was first alerted Monday morning. He said the scammer is posing as a bondsman or other authority figure in attempts to scare the person into wiring $5,000.
"The people doing the spoofing, they're creating a very concerning situation to scare the person on the phone. They're saying 'Hey, I've got a family member in jail, and I'm a bondsman, and I can get them out," Pearman said.
Pearman and Fech said Lake County courts employees will never ask for or demand bond money over the phone.
"The Lake County courts system will never call you to bond out a family member," Fech said.