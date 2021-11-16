Lake County police pursuit leads to arrest in carjacking

MERRILLVILLE — A police pursuit Monday led to the arrest of a driver accused of helping attack a man and stealing his vehicle a day earlier, police said.
Merrillville police said they responded at 5:38 p.m. Sunday to the 8200 block of Louisiana Street for a report of a carjacking.
A man told officers he was attacked by three men he met earlier in the day while at his local motel room, police said. The three are accused of taking his keys and fleeing in his vehicle.
Lake County police wound up in a pursuit of the same stolen vehicle Monday morning, police said. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody and faces charges of robbery, criminal confinement, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.