Lake County prosecutor opts out of OWI, intimidation case involving friend

CROWN POINT — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann has been called in to handle a felony case against a Crown Point man accused of threatening a Lake County police officer and resisting during a drunken driving arrest in Crown Point this summer.

Dominic Pitzel, 68, faces a felony count of intimidation and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and two counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering another person, court documents show.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter said Wednesday that he is friends with Pitzel, so he filed a motion to be excluded from the case. The court appointed a special prosecutor.

A Lake County police officer said he was southbound on Broadway in the area of 113th Avenue about 8:15 p.m. June 3 when he saw a pickup enter the southbound lanes in an aggressive manner and take off at high speed.

The truck turned east onto U.S. 231, where the vehicle was stopped.

The driver, identified as Pitzel, had difficulty finding his driver's license, even though the officer said it was in plain sight in Pitzel's wallet. The officer said he smelled alcohol on Pitzel's breath and said Pitzel slurred his speech.

Pitzel told the officer he had reached out to the sheriff, "implying to (the officer) that he was either trying to seek favor or intimidate him," a charging document reads.

Pitzel reportedly denied consuming any alcohol and, after stepping out of his vehicle, failed to follow instructions, staggered and started to become agitated.

After repeatedly interrupting the officer during field sobriety tests, Pitzel was given a portable alcohol-breath test and the results were more than 1½ times the legal limit, police said.

The officer said Pitzel grew uncooperative and confrontational, and refused to submit to a chemical test. Upon being handcuffed, Pitzel insulted the officer; and while being driven to the Lake County Jail, he pointed out all the buildings off Broadway that he claimed to own.

Pitzel is further accused of insulting veterans after learning that the officer is a veteran and downplayed the seriousness of drunken driving, "implying people killed by drunk drivers probably deserved to die," a court document reads.

Once at the jail, police said Pitzel "clenched his fist, raised it to above waist height and drew it back as though he were going to lunge at or try to strike the officers."

Police said they attempted to secure a warrant for a blood draw but were unable to reach the on-call magistrate. Pitzel continued to be argumentative, use profanities and urinate on himself, which he "made indications he may have done so intentionally."

The case is pending with Lake County Superior Court Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, records show.