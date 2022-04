Lake County prosecutor spotlights child fatalities, abuse prevention

CROWN POINT — In light of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Lake County's prosecutor urged residents to be aware of red flags in their communities and how to report potential abuse.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said that every year, 700,000 children nationwide experience neglect or abuse. According to the Indiana Department of Child Services, a total of 50 child fatalities caused by abuse or neglect were reported in 2020.

"The key to protecting children in our community is two-fold," Carter said. "By educating parents and empowering community members to know the warning signs of child abuse, and ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect in the future."

Factors that help prevent child abuse include having knowledge of child and youth development, mentoring and supporting parents, creating a nurturing environment and cultivating parental resilience.

In addition, alcohol and drug use exacerbate situations, with nearly all 50 of the fatalities in 2020 involving the use of drugs or alcohol.

“Child abuse has an immense adverse impact on victims with lifelong consequences well into adulthood,” Carter said. “It is an important issue that deserves resources geared toward prevention and treatment."

In addition to physical, emotional and sexual abuse, child abuse can also include the failure to provide food or clothing to children. Carter said common signs of child abuse can include: physical injuries; self-harm; depression; anxiety; fear of an adult or location; sudden changes in sleeping patterns, school performance or behavior; inappropriate sexual behavior or language; and frequent absences from school.

“In our office, we are committed to working with law enforcement to prosecute individuals charged with child abuse in any form,” Carter said. “If you suspect child abuse is occurring in your respective community and/or neighborhood, please report it."

Individuals who believe a child is being abused can contact Indiana’s Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556, which is available 24/7.

