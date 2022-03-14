Lake County prosecutor urges governor to veto permitless handgun carry

CROWN POINT — Add Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter to the long list of professional law enforcement officials opposing a plan to allow handgun owners age 18 and older to carry their weapon in public without needing to obtain a state permit.
Carter called on Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb Friday to veto
House Enrolled Act 1296 that won final approval Tuesday at the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
"This bill impedes public safety," said Carter, a Democrat. "It puts our law enforcement in danger and threatens the entire fabric of our community by putting other persons' lives in danger, as well. It is crucial Governor Holcomb veto this bill."
The governor has not yet indicated whether he will sign permitless carry into law or veto it when it reaches his desk, likely sometime next week.
Regardless, it takes in Indiana only a simple majority — the same 50% plus one required to send legislation to the governor in the first place — for the General Assembly to override a gubernatorial veto and enact a measure into law notwithstanding his objections.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, who is not related to the prosecutor, and representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police, among others, have said that eliminating handgun carry permits will endanger police officers because there no longer will be an easy way to confirm a person with handgun is legally entitled to be carrying it.
Supporters of the measure say law-abiding Hoosiers shouldn't have to ask the government's permission to exercise their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
