Try 1 month for 99¢
Lake County's candidate filings
Bill Dolan bill.dolan@nwi.com, 219-933-4197

CROWN POINT — Candidate filing is underway for this year's municipal elections. The following is a list of candidates who have recently filed in the various local communities.

Crown Point

Democrat James A. Myers – Council 5th

Republican Kent A. Jeffirs – City Judge

Republican Robert Clemons – Council 2nd

Democrat Zack Bryan – Council at large

Dyer

Republican Steven Bell - Council 1st

Democrat Barb Bonner – Clerk-Treasurer

Republican Debbie J. Astor – Clerk-Treasurer

East Chicago

Democrat Anthony Copeland – Mayor

Democrat Christine Vasquez - Council 4th

Democrat Rick Rodriguez Jr. - Council 3rd

Democrat Gilda Orange – Council 6th

Democrat Monica Guzman Gonzalez – Council 1st

Gary

Democrat Willie S. Stewart - Council at large

Democrat Norman Stewart - Council 4th

Democrat Herb Smith - Council at large

Democrat William Godwin – Council 1st

Democrat Rebecca L. Wyatt – Council 1st

Democrat Kevin Deshawn McKinney – Council 2nd

Democrat Ethel Jeanette Williams – Council at large

Democrat Suzette Raggs – Clerk

Democrat Macarthur Drake – Council at large

Democrat Bruce McKenzie – Council 4th

Democrat Clifford R. Caldwell – council 4th

Hammond

Republican Charles B. Kallas - Council at large

Democrat Robert A. “Bob” Markovich - Council at large

Democrat Barry Tyler Jr.– Council 1st

Democrat Garrick V. Alexander – Council 3rd

Democrat William J. Emerson Sr. – Council 4th

Highland

Democrat Konnie Kuiper - Council 5th

Democrat Bernard Zemen – Council 1st

Lake Station

Democrat Neil M. Anderson – Council 1st

Hobart

Democrat John G. Brezik – Council 5th

Lowell

Republican Manny Frausto - Council 3rd

Merrillville

Democrat Richard Bella – Council 5th

Democrat Margaret A. Uzelac – Council 4th

Democrat Andrew Sylwestrowicz – Clerk-Treasurer

Munster

Republican Joseph J. Uzubell - Council 1st

New Chicago

Democrat Pamela Richard – Council 2nd

Schererville

Democrat Randy Wylie - Town Judge

Republican Caleb S. Johnson – Council 5th

Republican David Dejong – Council 1st

Democrat Rob Guetzloff – Council 3rd

Republican Mark A. Borst – Clerk-Tresurer

St. John

Republican Joe Hero - Council at large

Republican Dawn Pele – Council at large

Republican Libby Popovic – Council 2nd

Republican Ruza "Rose" Heil – Council 1st

Whiting

Democrat John Haynes – Clerk-Treasurer

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lake County Reporter

Bill has reported in Lake County since 1972 after graduating from Indiana University. He has worked for The Times since 1997, covering the courts and local government during much of his tenure. Born and raised in New Albany, Ind., he is a native Hoosier.