CROWN POINT — Candidate filing is underway for this year's municipal elections. The following is a list of candidates who have recently filed in the various local communities.
Crown Point
Democrat James A. Myers – Council 5th
Republican Kent A. Jeffirs – City Judge
Republican Robert Clemons – Council 2nd
Democrat Zack Bryan – Council at large
Dyer
Republican Steven Bell - Council 1st
Democrat Barb Bonner – Clerk-Treasurer
Republican Debbie J. Astor – Clerk-Treasurer
East Chicago
Democrat Anthony Copeland – Mayor
Democrat Christine Vasquez - Council 4th
Democrat Rick Rodriguez Jr. - Council 3rd
Democrat Gilda Orange – Council 6th
Democrat Monica Guzman Gonzalez – Council 1st
Gary
Democrat Willie S. Stewart - Council at large
Democrat Norman Stewart - Council 4th
Democrat Herb Smith - Council at large
Democrat William Godwin – Council 1st
Democrat Rebecca L. Wyatt – Council 1st
Democrat Kevin Deshawn McKinney – Council 2nd
Democrat Ethel Jeanette Williams – Council at large
Democrat Suzette Raggs – Clerk
Democrat Macarthur Drake – Council at large
Democrat Bruce McKenzie – Council 4th
Democrat Clifford R. Caldwell – council 4th
Hammond
Republican Charles B. Kallas - Council at large
Democrat Robert A. “Bob” Markovich - Council at large
Democrat Barry Tyler Jr.– Council 1st
Democrat Garrick V. Alexander – Council 3rd
Democrat William J. Emerson Sr. – Council 4th
Highland
Democrat Konnie Kuiper - Council 5th
Democrat Bernard Zemen – Council 1st
Lake Station
Democrat Neil M. Anderson – Council 1st
Hobart
Democrat John G. Brezik – Council 5th
Lowell
Republican Manny Frausto - Council 3rd
Merrillville
Democrat Richard Bella – Council 5th
Democrat Margaret A. Uzelac – Council 4th
Democrat Andrew Sylwestrowicz – Clerk-Treasurer
Munster
Republican Joseph J. Uzubell - Council 1st
New Chicago
Democrat Pamela Richard – Council 2nd
Schererville
Democrat Randy Wylie - Town Judge
Republican Caleb S. Johnson – Council 5th
Republican David Dejong – Council 1st
Democrat Rob Guetzloff – Council 3rd
Republican Mark A. Borst – Clerk-Tresurer
St. John
Republican Joe Hero - Council at large
Republican Dawn Pele – Council at large
Republican Libby Popovic – Council 2nd
Republican Ruza "Rose" Heil – Council 1st
Whiting
Democrat John Haynes – Clerk-Treasurer