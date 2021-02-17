Lake County seeking reimbursement of more than $30,000 for recapturing fugitive who escaped at McDonald's drive-thru

A spokesperson for REDI Transports did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the county's repayment demand.

REDI President Crystal Cook previously said the company is conducting an internal investigation into what happened in Gary and working to determine what procedural or process changes may be needed to ensure it does not happen again.

Taylor was arrested Dec. 2 in Texas in connection with a murder in East Chicago. Taylor also is a suspect in five armed robberies spanning Northwest Indiana.

Police said Taylor was supposed to be locked into a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace while REDI Transports drove the Hammond man from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to the Lake County Jail.

According to police, the REDI agent pulled into a McDonald's drive-thru near 35th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary to ensure the prisoner was fed before heading to the jail in Crown Point.

The REDI agent initially told authorities Taylor asked him to roll down a window so he could spit, and then escaped once the window was rolled down.

However, surveillance footage obtained by the Lake County Sheriff's Department shows Taylor simply opening the door to the vehicle and running off.