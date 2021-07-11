Lake County seeking to become home for an Indiana High Tech Crime Unit

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office is hoping to land one of the High Tech Crime Units set to be deployed across the Hoosier State beginning in January.
Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled General Assembly appropriated $6 million in the 2022-23 state budget for the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council to award grants for different regions of the state to develop specialized operations for gathering and processing digital evidence.
The idea behind House Enrolled Act 1082 is to build on similar, successful forensic technology units already operational in Tippecanoe County, in partnership with Purdue University, and in St. Joseph County, with assistance from the University of Notre Dame.
"Computers, cellphones and other electronic devices may contain valuable information to assist in the prosecution of criminal acts, but it takes knowledge and expertise to extract and analyze that information," said state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, the sponsor.
"By encouraging collaboration between law enforcement and higher education institutions, we can be more efficient while providing students real-world, hands-on experience. It's a win-win for everyone involved, especially victims who deserve justice for the crimes committed against them."
Bob Neumaier and Barbara McConnell of the Lake County prosecutor's office said they're seeking a $600,000 two-year grant to establish a High Tech Crime Unit with two full-time employees and specialized equipment to serve at least Lake County, and perhaps all of Northwest Indiana.
"We would be assisting all 24 police agencies here in Lake County, and since this would possibly be a regional facility, we're looking at bringing in other area counties into the unit as well," Neumaier said.
McConnell said the prosecutor's office is hoping to partner with either Purdue University Northwest in Hammond or Indiana University Northwest in Gary to give criminal justice and forensics students on-the-job experience in digital evidence processing.
Records show the existing units in Tippecanoe and St. Joseph counties have worked on homicides, sexual assaults, burglaries and other types of cases, analyzing cellphone data, cameras and computers to either connect evidence to the target of an investigation or exonerate persons of interest.
"We’re very excited about this new statewide resource," said Chris Naylor, executive director of the prosecutors council. "The expansion of this framework, pioneered by Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington and St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter is a great step forward for criminal justice in Indiana, and we look forward to getting these new units up and running."
The Lake County Council is expected Thursday to give the prosecutor's office the go-ahead to request the High Tech Crime Unit grant.
"It's a great program. It sounds wonderful," said Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, following council review of the grant application last week.
Neumaier said no local tax dollars should be needed for the unit unless the grant is administered on a reimbursable basis. Then county funds would be used to cover expenses up-front until each grant-funded repayment comes through.