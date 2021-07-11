Lake County seeking to become home for an Indiana High Tech Crime Unit

Bob Neumaier and Barbara McConnell of the Lake County prosecutor's office said they're seeking a $600,000 two-year grant to establish a High Tech Crime Unit with two full-time employees and specialized equipment to serve at least Lake County, and perhaps all of Northwest Indiana.

"We would be assisting all 24 police agencies here in Lake County, and since this would possibly be a regional facility, we're looking at bringing in other area counties into the unit as well," Neumaier said.

McConnell said the prosecutor's office is hoping to partner with either Purdue University Northwest in Hammond or Indiana University Northwest in Gary to give criminal justice and forensics students on-the-job experience in digital evidence processing.

Records show the existing units in Tippecanoe and St. Joseph counties have worked on homicides, sexual assaults, burglaries and other types of cases, analyzing cellphone data, cameras and computers to either connect evidence to the target of an investigation or exonerate persons of interest.